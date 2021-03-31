Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Global Business Strategies, Research by Company, Type & Application Report 2020-2026

The market analysis is focused primarily on primary and secondary data, collected through a systematic approach to research. The research methodology is described in accordance with the business experts and international research standards by professional “Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market” analysts. To draw the conclusion on the macroeconomic business climate, economic, political, and environmental regulations for the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market are examined.

Report Scope:

This study encompasses PVD technologies and materials regarding application, properties and processes. BCC Research analyzes the major types of PVD systems and materials used to manufacture products in various end-use industries. Applications are discussed, as are properties imparted by PVD. Trends in demand also are reviewed, and their impacts on PVD are assessed.

Market drivers within each industry are identified. Materials deposited by PVD are analyzed according to basic functions (e.g., wear resistance, abrasion and corrosion resistance, conductivity, and barrier protection). Technological issues and trends are reviewed, and other influential factors such as economic conditions and standards are discussed. Because this is a global study, BCC Research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2025 are given for each major type of PVD equipment, end-user and regional market.

This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base of PVD, which can be seen in the global as well as regional market analysis.

Report Includes:

– 35 data tables and 56 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD)

– Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Details of PVD technology, its various techniques, and description of advantages and limitations; and coverage of technological advancements within the industry

– Information on PVD vs. other types of deposition equipment used in microelectronics and discussion on current and future markets for this deposition process

– Detailed analysis of COVID-19 impact on the growth of global PVD market and assessment of market size and forecast

– Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

– Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Applied Materials Inc., KDF Electronics, Lam Research Corp., Semicore Equipment Inc., ULVAC Technologies Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary:

In the global PVD (physical vapor deposition) industry, the materials deposited segment accounted for the leading share because this material is consumed for new equipment as well as for the equipment which is operated to provide services. Furthermore, the pattern of material consumption highly depends on the application, for instance, in the automotive industry, a very thin layer of PVD coating material is used with the intent to maintain the lightweight scenario of vehicles. In the application of PVD for packaging, the material consumption is very high because of the significant consumption of packagingrelated products across the globe.

PVD equipment is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global PVD industry, owing to its very high coståÑthe cost of PVD equipment varies from REDACTED to REDACTED, depending on the application. Due to the growth in the digitalization industry, physical vapor deposition manufacturers are eagerly focused on automatic PVD machines that can also operate without human intervention. The services segment is expected to grow with continuity over the coming years because most of the small-scale companies and the manufacturing companies that work on a contract basis are highly dependent on the PVD service segment. Due to the high cost of PVD equipment, these small-scale companies are not capable of affording equipment in this price range. Countries like India, Singapore, Thailand and others are significantly working on solar-based products to cater the eco-friendly energy products for local markets. Moreover, these countries are also investing a lot of money in the semiconductor industry. Here, PVD will play a critical role, and these activities are expected to create new business opportunities for the PVD service segment over the coming years.

The market study also highlights the technical, distributional, production of goods and sourcing of raw materials. Appropriate explanations illustrate the market appeal research for various goods and applications. In order to provide an overall perspective on the industry value chain, primary activities, and support activities involved in the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market are discussed. In this Market Analysis, key strategic decisions and future business strategies for key players in the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market will be discussed in order to understand competition in the coming years.

