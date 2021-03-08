Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market 2021 Global Briefing – Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., Applied Materials Inc

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market was valued at USD 19.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.93 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2021 – 2026.

The rise in the demand for medical devices and equipment, growing demand for microelectronics in several applications are some of the factors influencing the growth of the PVD equipment market while the need for high capital investment is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market are: Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Veeco Instruments Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Platit AG, Mustang Vacuum Systems LLC, Oerlikon Balzers Coating AG, ULVAC Inc., Semicore Equipment Inc., AJA International Inc., IHI Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– August 2020 – Advanced Energy introduced its new Ascent MS multi-output power supply system. Designed to enable the lowest system and infrastructure costs in the industry for solar photovoltaic (PV) plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems, the Ascent MS is built on Advanced Energys long legacy of bringing power system innovation to the manufacturing of advanced solar cells.

– November 2019 – Applied Materials announced the opening of the Materials Engineering Technology Accelerator (META Center), a facility aimed at speeding customer prototyping of new materials, process technologies, and devices. Applieds recently launched Endura CloverTM MRAM PVD platform is among the systems at the META Center, enabling this capability.

Key Market Trends

Medical Devices and Equipment is Expected to Boost the Market Growth

– PVD coatings on medical devices provide several benefits that include improved wear resistance, reduced friction, biocompatibility, decorative colors & aesthetic, chemical barrier, nickel sensitivity, saline solutions, and sterilization.

– Various medical devices like orthopedic implants, pacemakers, surgical instruments, orthodontic appliances, and dental instruments are coated with wear-resistant thin-film that is expected to modify the surface properties without changing the underlying material properties and biomechanical functionality.

– The increasing adoption of PVD to deposit wear-resistant and biocompatible thin-film coatings on various types of medical devices (including medical pressure sensors, orthopedic implants, pacemakers, stents, surgical instruments, orthodontic appliances, and dental instruments) is expected to boost the adoption of the technology during the forecast period.

– Moreover, in March 2020, Inorcoat presented its newest PVD plating technology for intaglio printing plates. The company has also been presenting new thin-film developments for the protective coating of the intaglio printing plates, primarily showing the benefit of applying a composite coating for this specific application. The company also states that the patent-pending solution will also help the security printing industry to take a step in making industrial production more environmentally free. The company also said that the PVD technology is a proven green and state of the art technology for substituting various galvanic process in production processes.

– Moreover, aging populations are also challenging the healthcare systems. As aging majorly affects the human body, an increasing number of people will require medical care. However, the number of young people is not growing as fast as the number of elderly, especially in countries such as Japan. Therefore, healthcare staff is anticipated to fall short in numbers and thereby being unable to assist the large group of aging people in society. This means that new applications and newer technology will become an essential factor for whoever needs and wants to receive proper care and attention. The US Census Bureau estimates that the global aging population could roughly reach 95 million by 2060, representing almost 23% of the total population.

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

