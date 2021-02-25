Physical Vapor Deposition Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Physical Vapor Deposition Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Physical Vapor Deposition industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Physical Vapor Deposition Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global physical vapor deposition market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in the demand in semiconductor industry, increase in demand of microelectronics in industries such as automotive and growing technological advancement likely to drive the market.

Market Definition: Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market

Physical vapour deposition is set of processes which are utilized for the deposition of thin layers of material. The thickness range varies from few nanometres to micrometres. Generally, physical vapour deposition is an environmental friendly technique of material deposition. Physical vapour deposition has wide applications including interconnects, fabrication of microelectronic devices, diffusion barriers, battery and fuel cell electrodes, surface modifications, and optical and conductive coatings.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands from semiconductor industry which have deployed physical vapour deposition on large scale is driving the growth of the market

Rising demand of microelectronics in various industries such as automotive industry is a driver for this market

Worldwide growing demand for electronic goods such as smartphones, tablets and portable devices boosting the market growth

Growing technological advancement is likely to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations against the use of PVD technologies is restraining the market growth

Strict legislation and barriers for the new entrants in the market may hamper the growth of the market

High capital investment because of patented technologies may restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market

By Category

PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services

By Process

Thermal Evaporation

Sputter Deposition

Others

By Application

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Medical Equipment

Cutting Tools

Architectural Glasses

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In May 2015, Advanced Energy introduced a new product Applied Endura Cirrus HTX PVD for creating hard mask films of titanium nitride. The film is used for the fabrication of 10 nanometres and 7 nanometres chips and hence it will help Advanced Energy to cover the market player who are indulged in production of hard films

In January 2014, AEG Power Solutions was acquired by Advanced Energy which is a manufacturer of power control module. Production of these power control modules will not form a core activity for the AEG Power Solutions group. The key focus will be to deliver high quality power systems and solutions to industrial and infrastructure demanding commercial applications. With the help of this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position in market of power based products

Competitive Analysis

Global physical vapor deposition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of physical vapor deposition market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global physical vapor deposition market are Oerlikon Balzers Coating India Pvt. Ltd , Denton Vacuum, IHI HAUZER B.V., Impact Coatings AB, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Plasma Quest Limited, PLATIT AG, Richter Precision, Inc, Sulzer Ltd, Tokyo Electron Limited, , Applied Materials, Inc, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, Angstrom Engineering Inc., Intevac, CHA Industries, Inc , ADEKA CORPORATION, AIXTRON, ASM International, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Plasma-Therm and among others.

The Physical Vapor Deposition market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Physical Vapor Deposition market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Physical Vapor Deposition market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Physical Vapor Deposition market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Physical Vapor Deposition. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

