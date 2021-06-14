Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market is Likely to Enhancement in Various Sector | Reflexion Health, AC INTERNATIONAL EAST, Cerner Corporation

Request a Sample

Physical therapy is used for the treatment of pain and injuries caused to individuals in hip joints, spinal cords, shoulder and elbow joints, knee joints, and other parts of the body. Physical therapy is mainly used to eliminate pain in individuals by adopting various procedures such as therapeutic exercises and manual therapy techniques including tissue mobilization or treatments such as ultrasound, taping or electrical stimulation, which helps to relieve pain, and restore muscle and joint function to reduce pain. Physical therapy is also used for improving mobility in patients and also reduce the pain caused by surgeries such as knee replacement surgeries.

Market Dynamics

The global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as key companies are focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions for strengthening their positioning in the physical therapy rehabilitation solutions market. For instance, in May 2020, Omada Health acquired virtual physical therapy startup Physera. Physera, which was launched in 2015, specializes in virtual physical therapy for muscle and joint pain, and delivers interventions digitally and via telehealth.

Some of the companies competing in the Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions market are: Reflexion Health, AC INTERNATIONAL EAST, Cerner Corporation, Kareo, Inc, TherapySync, eviCore healthcare, Meditab, Isalus, Smith+Nephew, CoRehab srl, Hinge Health, Inc, SWORD Health, Inc, MIRA Rehab Limited, Motekforce Link, and GESTURETEK HEALTH.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Solution:

Software Hardware



By Application:

Hip Joint Spinal Cord Injuries Forearm and Wrist Joint Shoulder and Elbow Joint Knee Join Others



By Deployment :

On-premise Cloud-base Hybrid



By End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Center Self-insured Employer Healthcare IDN (Integrated Delivery Network) Commercial payer Govt. Organization Physiotherapy Clinics Hospitals Homecare & Rehabilitation Centers



Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico and Canada).

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries and Egypt).

