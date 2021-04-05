Physical Security Information Management Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – Everbridge Inc., Qognify Inc., Vidsys Inc., AxxonSoft Inc., Verint Systems Inc

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Physical Security Information Management Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The physical security information management market was valued at USD 588.5 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1350.3 million by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Physical Security Information Management Market are Everbridge Inc., Qognify Inc., Vidsys Inc., AxxonSoft Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., LenelS2, Advancis Pty Ltd, VIDEONEXT Network Solutions, Ela-Soft GmbH, Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International PLC, Prysm Software and others.

Industry News and updates:

– May 2019 – EVOTEQ and Johnson Controls combined their ICT capabilities to introduce an end-to-end integrated AI platform to create smart buildings and districts.

– Apr 2019 – Verint made several enhancements to its Situational Intelligence Platform, which helps organizations strengthen their security strategies while providing actionable intelligence to improve operations. The Situational Intelligence Platform provides a suite of integrated features that enable complete situational control in complex security environments.

Key Market Trends

Transportation and Logistics Have Significant Shares in the Market

– PSIM technology is being implemented in the transportation and logistics sector to handle security operations in complex environments, such as docks and ports, airports, and rail terminals. PSIM systems can effectively manage all the different sensor inputs from intruder detection systems, smoke alarms, and various other devices that are attached to the security network, both digital and analog.

– PSIM technology gathers and combines data to create a holistic overview of a security environment, along with the intelligence to control room operators. The rise in urbanization has increased traffic levels unprecedentedly. PSIM systems help governments and organizations in determining traffic conditions by analyzing the data from traffic cameras and roadside sensors, which is driving the market.

– Investment in intelligent transportation systems is expected to assist the PSIM market, as security remains a challenge to keep the infrastructure safe for long-term use. Moreover, with PSIM technology, it is possible to predict every possible combination of alarming situations or conditions that can occur on the road by analyzing the data from sensor inputs and applying analytics. Facial recognition and surveillance have become a norm to safeguard cities due to an increase in terror attacks globally, which is also driving the market.

– PSIM is also a vital cog in the development of the intelligent transpiration systems, which rely on intelligent infrastructure. PSIM systems can react to parameters, such as congestion levels, visibility levels between vehicles, surface temperatures, lane occupancy, and vehicle classifications, which are used in predicting disasters.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This Physical Security Information Management Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

