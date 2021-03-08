Physical Security Information Management Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook -Everbridge Inc., Qognify Inc., Vidsys Inc., AxxonSoft Inc., Verint Systems Inc

The Physical Security Information Management Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The physical security information management market was valued at USD 495.73 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 1151.93 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Physical Security Information Management Market: Everbridge Inc., Qognify Inc., Vidsys Inc., AxxonSoft Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., LenelS2, Advancis Pty Ltd, VIDEONEXT Network Solutions, Ela-Soft GmbH, Hexagon AB and others.

– May 2019 – EVOTEQ and Johnson Controls combined their ICT capabilities to introduce an end-to-end integrated AI platform to create smart buildings and districts.

– Apr 2019 – Verint made several enhancements to its Situational Intelligence Platform, which helps organizations strengthen their security strategies while providing actionable intelligence to improve operations. The Situational Intelligence Platform provides a suite of integrated features that enable complete situational control in complex security environments.

– PSIM technology is being implemented in the transportation and logistics sector to handle security operations in complex environments, such as docks and ports, airports, and rail terminals. PSIM systems can effectively manage all the different sensor inputs from intruder detection systems, smoke alarms, and various other devices that are attached to the security network, both digital and analog.

– PSIM technology gathers and combines data to create a holistic overview of a security environment, along with the intelligence to control room operators. The rise in urbanization has increased traffic levels unprecedentedly. PSIM systems help governments and organizations in determining traffic conditions by analyzing the data from traffic cameras and roadside sensors, which is driving the market.

– Investment in intelligent transportation systems is expected to assist the PSIM market, as security remains a challenge to keep the infrastructure safe for long-term use. Moreover, with PSIM technology, it is possible to predict every possible combination of alarming situations or conditions that can occur on the road by analyzing the data from sensor inputs and applying analytics. Facial recognition and surveillance have become a norm to safeguard cities due to an increase in terror attacks globally, which is also driving the market.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Physical Security Information Management Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Physical Security Information Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

