Phthalic Anhydride Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2027
The growing demand for Alkyd Resins, the rising demand for Polyester Polyols, and high demand for PVC in the Asia Pacific have resulted in boosting the Phthalic Anhydride market.
The Global Phthalic Anhydride market is forecast to reach USD 13.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phthalic anhydride [PA] is a white solid organic compound having the molecular formula of C6H4(CO)2O. It appears as colorless to white lustrous solid with a mild distinctive odor, in the form of needles. It has a Flash point of 305°F and Melting point 64°F. It finds various applications ranging from plasticizer, and artificial resins, among others, which acts as one of the mentionable factors propelling the growth of the market. Factors like high demand for PVC in the Asia Pacific, the rising demand for Polyester Polyols, and the growing demand for Alkyd Resins are supporting the overall growth of the market. Various initiatives taken by the market players are also positively impacting the market growth. As an instance, in September 2019, Polynt-Reichhold Group, one of the mentionable market players, had announced that it had decided to expand its strategic integration initiative to America, which it had employed in Asia and Europe. In order to expand its strategic integration initiative, it would invest in the local production of Phthalic Anhydride and Maleic intermediates.
The comprehensive analysis of the Phthalic Anhydride market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Phthalic Anhydride market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Phthalic Anhydride industry.
The Phthalic Anhydride research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BASF SE, AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Koppers Inc., I G Petrochemicals Ltd., MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY INC., LANXESS, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Stepan Company, and Polynt.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Phthalic Anhydride market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Phthalic Anhydride market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Phthalic Anhydride industry throughout the forecast period.
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Molten
- Flake
Derivatives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)
- Phthalate plasticizers
- Alkyd Resins
- Others
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive
- Plastics
- Paints & coatings
- Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Wire & Cable
- Flooring & Wall Coverings
- Consumer Goods
- Film & Sheet
- Coated Fabric
- Adhesives And Glues
- Others
Phthalic Anhydride market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Phthalic Anhydride Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Phthalic Anhydride Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Phthalic Anhydride market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Phthalic Anhydride industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Phthalic Anhydride industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Phthalic Anhydride industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Phthalic Anhydride market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
