Photovoltaic Market Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 19.8% For The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027 | Top Companies- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Sharp Corporation

Latest Market Research Study on “Global Photovoltaic Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application (Residential Applications, Commercial Applications, Utility Applications); Type (Organic Components, Inorganic Components); Component (Cells, Optics, Trackers)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Photovoltaic market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The photovoltaic market accounted for US$ 153.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 768.1 Bn by 2027.

Renewable energy is regarded as a clean form of energy obtained from natural sources, which can be continuously replenished. Energy derived from renewable sources such as sunlight, wind, tides, and geothermal heat is sustainable and cost-effective. With the increase in population coupled with a rise in industrialization and economic development, the energy requirements have grown consistently, which is posing a burden upon natural resources. Over-exploitation and depletion of natural resources along with environmental degradation have led to a shift over renewable forms of energy. The demand for electricity is associated with social and economic development that generates a requirement to shift to renewables in order to tackle climate change and promote sustainability of the environment while meeting the energy demands of future generations. The growing focus towards renewable energy forms of energy has led to the expansion in the solar energy capacity which is expected to drive the growth of the photovoltaic market.

Rising demand for grid-connected PV systems will create growth opportunities for the global photovoltaic market

Power providers across the world provide net metering, which is defined as an arrangement where the excess electricity produced by grid-connected renewable energy systems returns to the electricity meter. This avoids wastage and improves energy distribution as and when needed. Such types of systems, also known as a grid-connected PV system, grid-tied, or on-grid solar system, are electrically connected with the primary electricity grid locally. A grid-connected system helps power homes or small businesses via renewable sources of energy at significantly low cost. The main advantage of using such methods is its simplicity along with maintenance costs, minimized electricity bills, and no energy wastage.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Sharp Corporation, JA Solar Co. Ltd, Renesola Co. Ltd, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, etc.

