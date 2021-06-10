Phototherapy Equipment Market | Industry Growth and Forecast Analysis Report till 2028 – Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Atom Medical Corporation

An exclusive Phototherapy Equipment Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Phototherapy equipment makes use of light at different wavelengths that have proven to be effective in the treatment of medical conditions such as skin diseases as well as neonatal jaundice. The phototherapy involves exposing the skin with multiple wavelengths of light with the help of light emitting diode (LED).

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric

Natus Medical, Inc.

Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. KG

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

National Biological Corp.

Solarc Systems Inc.

Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Atom Medical Corporation

The global phototherapy equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as conventional phototherapy equipment, LED phototherapy equipment, and fiber-optic phototherapy equipment. The conventional phototherapy equipment are further classified into conventional phototherapy equipment with fluorescent lamp, and conventional phototherapy equipment with compact fluorescent lamp. Based on application, the market is classified as skin disease treatment, and neonatal jaundice management. On the basis of end user the phototherapy equipment market is classified as hospitals and clinics, and homecare.

The phototherapy equipment market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the factors such as increasing number of childbirths, rising number of neonatal jaundice and others. However, availability of alternative therapy methods that are equally effective as phototherapy is likely to negatively impact the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, high potential growth from emerging nations is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

