Photosensitive Semiconductor Device Market 2021 Global Outlook – Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Canon Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Fujifilm, Panasonic Corporation

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Photosensitive Semiconductor Device Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The photosensitive semiconductor device market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.2 % during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Photosensitive Semiconductor Device Market are Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Canon Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Fujifilm, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and others.

Industry News and Update:

– In October 2019, The German Space Agency DLR and Teledyne Brown Engineering of Huntsville, have started operation of a jointly funded hyperspectral imager attached to the exterior of the International Space Station.

– In June 2019, Hamamatsu Photonics developed an InGaAs area image sensor for hyperspectral cameras capable of detecting short-wavelength-infrared light up to 2.55 _m which is the world’s longest wavelength detectable by this type of area image sensor.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronic Segment is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– Photosensitive semiconductor devices are used as image sensors primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of cauterization and storage of images. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, media, medical, and consumer applications.

– Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the photosensitive semiconductor device market is expected to record high growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers, across the world, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size.

– Moreover, the increased use of photosensitive semiconductor devices in CMOS sensors are establishing a foothold at the low-cost end of the consumer market by offering more functions on-chip that simplify camera design. For instance, Motorola Inc. (Phoenix) developing a CMOS image sensor capability in tandem with Kodak Co. (Rochester, N.Y.) and was touting its latest version – a megapixel CMOS sensor plus on-chip logic at the recent Consumer Electronics Show. The new version, a 1.3-million-pixel “camera-on-a-chip,” uses an all-CMOS process to build both the sensor array and additional on-chip signal-processing logic.

– However, due to the vast economic downturn experienced by companies across the industries, employees are also witnessing salary cuts. This may directly impact the purchase decision for consumer electronics designed with photosensitive semiconductor devices and affect the growth of the market on a short term basis

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

