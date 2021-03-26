Photosensitive Semiconductor device Market 2021 Business Scenario –Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Canon Inc.

Photosensitive Semiconductor device Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Photosensitive Semiconductor device market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Photosensitive Semiconductor device market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Canon Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Fujifilm, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

– In October 2019, The German Space Agency DLR and Teledyne Brown Engineering of Huntsville, have started operation of a jointly funded hyperspectral imager attached to the exterior of the International Space Station. ?

– In June 2019, Hamamatsu Photonics developed an InGaAs area image sensor for hyperspectral cameras capable of detecting short-wavelength-infrared light up to 2.55 ?m which is the worlds longest wavelength detectable by this type of area image sensor.

Scope of the Report

The photosensitive semiconductor device market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.2 % during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). These devices are used in image sensors mainly used in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of cauterization and storage of images. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, media, medical, and consumer applications.



Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronic Segment is Expected to Hold Largest Market Share

– Photosensitive semiconductor devices are used as image sensors primarily in a large number of imaging devices and digital cameras to enhance the quality of cauterization and storage of images. These imaging applications have found high adoption in industrial, media, medical, and consumer applications.

– Due to the growing demand for smartphones, security cameras, high-definition cameras, and camcorders, the photosensitive semiconductor device market is expected to record high growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers, across the world, are striving to improve major parameters, such as resolution, performance, and pixel size. ?

– Moreover, the increased use of photosensitive semiconductor devices in CMOS sensors are establishing a foothold at the low-cost end of the consumer market by offering more functions on-chip that simplify camera design.? For instance, Motorola Inc. (Phoenix) developing a CMOS image sensor capability in tandem with Kodak Co. (Rochester, N.Y.) and was touting its latest version – a megapixel CMOS sensor plus on-chip logic � at the recent Consumer Electronics Show. The new version, a 1.3-million-pixel “camera-on-a-chip,” uses an all-CMOS process to build both the sensor array and additional on-chip signal-processing logic.?

– However, due to the vast economic downturn experienced by companies across the industries, employees are also witnessing salary cuts. This may directly impact the purchase decision for consumer electronics designed with photosensitive semiconductor devices and affect the growth of the market on a short term basis.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest growing Region

– An increase in spending by the middle class across the region on consumer electronics products such as smartphones, tablets, televisions, etc. is driving the consumer electronics market growth leading to the growth of photosensitive semiconductor devices in the region.

– China has implemented the Social Credit System, which uses extensive facial recognition of its citizen. The facial recognition systems are being implemented across the country, and the requirement for cameras for the project is expected to drive the market. ?The country is investing heavily in its facial recognition capabilities; according to Tsinghua University, China’s market size of biometric recognition technologies is expected to reach CNY 34 billion. ?

– Owing to the adoption of surveillance cameras by the government, the market is expected to grow at a full pace until 2022, and after that, the growth is expected to be sluggish. However, over the next coming years, the replacement rate of these cameras is also expected to drive the market significantly.?

– The high investments in developing the infrastructure of armed forces in the region have boosted the growth of the market. For instance, according to an official document and military sources, India has finalized a road map to spend USD 130 billion in the next five to seven years to modernize the armed forces and reinforce their combat capacities over rivals in the region.? These investments will increase the demand for surveillance equipment, which will, in turn, boost the growth of photosensitive semiconductor devices in the area.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Photosensitive Semiconductor device Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

