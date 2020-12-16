Photorejuvenation Devices Market: CAGR of 6.50% with Top Countries Data, Latest Trends, Market Size, Share, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Photorejuvenation Devices Market is valued at USD 1622.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2521.1 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period.

Photorejuvenation is a skin treatment that uses lasers, strong pulsed light, or photodynamic therapy to treat skin conditions and remove effects of photo aging such as wrinkles, spots, and textures. The procedure induces controlled wounds on the skin, prompting it to heal itself by creating new cells. The use of photorejuvenation therapy is very extensive and often used as an alternative for expensive skin treatments such as plastic surgery. Photorejuvenation based skin treatments are used broadly in various skin diseases such as acne, acne scars, rosacea, matted telangiectasia, lentigines cherry, angioma and spider angioma, red or blue facial and leg veins. It is also used in applications such as birthmark and tattoo removal, and hair removal. Photorejuvenation technology practices high intensity light emitting device (such as laser and LED). It is useful in enhancing skin quality, removal of fine wrinkles from the facial skin, removal of skin marks and spots, and some of the other treatment such as age spots, sun spots and freckles.

Global Photorejuvenation Devices market report is segmented on the basis of product, modality, end-user and region & country level. Based on product, global photorejuvenation devices market is classified into intense pulsed light (IPL), laser equipment, and LED equipment. Based on modality, the market is classified into standalone photorejuvenation devices and portable/handheld photorejuvenation devices. Based on end-user, global photorejuvenation devices market is classified into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care settings, and others.

The regions covered in this photorejuvenation devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of photorejuvenation devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global photorejuvenation devices market report covers prominent players like Hologic Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.), Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lynton Lasers Ltd, EL.EN. S.p.A. (DekaMela S.r.l.), Fotona, Cutera, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Beijing Nubway S & T Co. Ltd, LISA Laser Products and among others.

Increasing prevalence of skin disorders directly contributes to increased demand for photorejuvenation devices and fosters the market growth. In addition, growing awareness among the population about non-invasive surgeries with reduced side effects when compared with other surgical surgeries is also increasing the adoption of non-invasive photorejuvenation devices. According to the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2015, about 568,672 number of photorejuvenation procedures were performed worldwide with photorejuvenation devices which gradually increased to 623,243 in 2016. However, high cost associated with aesthetic devices and strict regulation towards rejuvenation may restrain the growth of market within the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of rejuvenation technology can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the photorejuvenation devices market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive aesthetic procedures among consumers is expected to drive photorejuvenation devices market in this region. For instance, American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported that nearly 18 million Americans underwent surgical and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures in 2018. As an evident, cosmetic treatments are on the rise and will pave the way for innovative non-invasive procedures over the coming recent years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness at a significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness coupled with government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the photorejuvenation devices market in this region. Countries like Japan, China, and India are expected to be the fastest-growing countries in the Asia Pacific market.

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

Laser Equipment

LED Equipment

By Modality:

Standalone Photorejuvenation Devices

Portable/handheld Photorejuvenation Devices

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



