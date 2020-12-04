Photonic Switch Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Photonic Switch Market Analysis 2020-2025

Optical switch is an all-optical fiber-optic switching device that maintains the signal as light from input to output. Traditional switches that connect optical fiber lines are electro-optic. They convert photons from the input side to electrons internally in order to do the switching and then convert back to photons on the output side.

The Photonic Switch market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

The major vendors covered: NEC, Agilent Technologies, Luna Innovations, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, HP, Ericsson, EmcoreOptical Switches, Fujitsu, Coriant, Huawei, Infinera, Agiltron Corp, TE Connectivity

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Photonic Switch market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Mechanical Optical Switch

Liquid Crystal Optical Switch

Waveguide Optical Switch

Thermal Optical Switch

Magneto-Optical Switch

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Photonic Switch market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Optical switching

Optical add-drop multiplexing

Fiber restoration and protection switching

Signal monitoring

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

