Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Key Challenges, Frontiers of Growth & Forecast upto 2028

Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduced energy consumption, increased operational speed and increased applications in various end user industries.

Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an integration of several optical components, and is also called integrated optoelectronic devices. They are used to transfer huge data at a very high speed and are widely used in optical fiber communications. They use protons for carrying data as they are more reliable and can carry more data in comparison to electrical ICs. They have a diversified and wide range of end under applications in various industries including aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, optics, and energy amongst a few.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for PIC’s due to their ability to carry huge amounts of data at a high speed, as compared to other electrical integrated circuits

Rising need for better communication and computation need drives the growth of this market

The booming growth of 3D sensing applications, LiDar applications and automotive lighting boosts the growth of this market

Technological advancements and extensive use of cloud applications, 5G and IoT accelerates the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Absence of digitization in some regions hampers the growth of this market as PICs require the use of digital photonics

Complication involved in designing photonic integrated circuits restrains the growth of this market

High cost and high capital required at the initial level hinders the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

By Component

Laser (Optical Laser)

Modulator

Detector

Transceivers

Attenuators

Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)

Optical Amplifiers

By Raw Material

III-V Material

Lithium Niobate

Indium Phosphide

Silica-on-Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon

Quantum Dots

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others Graphene Silicon Dioxide Silicon Nitride



By Integration

Hybrid

Monolithic

Module

By Application

Optical Communications FTTX and Access Networks Microwave/RF Photonics Long-Haul &Transport Networks Optical Datacom

Sensing Structural Engineering Chemical Sensors Transport & Aerospace Energy & Utilities

Optical Signal Processing Optical Metrology Optical Instrumentation Quantum Optics Quantum Computing

Biophotonics Medical Instrumentation Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip Analytics & Diagnostics Optical Biosensors



By End-Users

Telecommunications

Biomedical

Data Centers

Others Optical Sensors (LiDAR) Metrology Others



Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In March 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and GlobalFoundries (GF) have entered into a strategic and affirmative partnership in order to ramp the production of MACOM’s laser photonic integrated circuits (LPICs) by efficiently utilizing GF’s expertise in silicon photonics. This strategic alliance would aim to increase the application of LPICs in massive data centers and 5G networks.

In February 2019, Optoscribe has entered into a strategic alliance with Sumitomo Electric Industries. The aim of this alliance is to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components that can have its extensive applications in data centers and telecom industries that would integrate Optoscribe’s PIC that embeds waveguides and has a high precision micromachining. This PIC would deem fit for Sumitomo Electric Industries to increase their MCF’s application across data communication and telecom industries.

Competitive Analysis; Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

Global photonic integrated circuit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photonic integrated circuit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.

Major Highlights of Photonic Integrated Circuit market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Photonic Integrated Circuit market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Photonic Integrated Circuit market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Photonic Integrated Circuit market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

