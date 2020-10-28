Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2020-2026

The Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Report combines all-inclusive industry analysis with specific estimates and forecasts to provide maximum clarity for strategic decision-making with comprehensive research solutions. Implementation of market research reporting becomes very central to business success as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This market research report from Photonic Integrated Circuit is a comprehensive market overview that takes into account different aspects of product definition, different market segmentation based on parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Photonic Integrated Circuit market research report also provides company profile, product specifications, value of production, manufacturer contact information and company market shares. Market research report from Photonic Integrated Circuit will certainly help businesses make better decisions, generate revenue, prioritize market goals and make profitable businesses for long-term achievements. For the precise forecast period, this market research report from Photonic Integrated Circuit is a major store for procuring current and upcoming technical and financial details from the industry.

Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to reduced energy consumption, increased operational speed and increased applications in various end user industries.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Photonic Integrated Circuit market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Component

Laser (Optical Laser)

Modulator

Detector

Transceivers

Attenuators

Multiplexer/Demultiplexer (MUX/DEMUX)

Optical Amplifiers

By Raw Material

III-V Material

Lithium Niobate

Indium Phosphide

Silica-on-Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon

Quantum Dots

Silicon-on-Insulator

Others Graphene Silicon Dioxide Silicon Nitride



By Integration

Hybrid

Monolithic

Module

By Application

Optical Communications FTTX and Access Networks Microwave/RF Photonics Long-Haul &Transport Networks Optical Datacom

Sensing Structural Engineering Chemical Sensors Transport & Aerospace Energy & Utilities

Optical Signal Processing Optical Metrology Optical Instrumentation Quantum Optics Quantum Computing

Biophotonics Medical Instrumentation Photonic Lab-On-A-Chip Analytics & Diagnostics Optical Biosensors



By End-Users

Telecommunications

Biomedical

Data Centers

Others Optical Sensors (LiDAR) Metrology Others



Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for PIC’s due to their ability to carry huge amounts of data at a high speed, as compared to other electrical integrated circuits

Rising need for better communication and computation need drives the growth of this market

The booming growth of 3D sensing applications, LiDar applications and automotive lighting boosts the growth of this market

Technological advancements and extensive use of cloud applications, 5G and IoT accelerates the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Absence of digitization in some regions hampers the growth of this market as PICs require the use of digital photonics

Complication involved in designing photonic integrated circuits restrains the growth of this market

High cost and high capital required at the initial level hinders the growth of this market

