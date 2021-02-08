Photolithography Equipment Market Global Competitive Insights and Top Key Players 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Photolithography Equipment Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Photolithography Equipment market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Photolithography Equipment investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Global Photolithography Equipment market was valued at USD 11.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Photolithography Equipment Market :

ASML, Nikon, Canon, Jeol, Nuflare Technology, Veeco/CNT, Rudolph Technologies, Suss Microtec AG, Nil Technology, EV Group, and Others.

Key Highlights: –

In 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced that ~50% of all EUV lithography systems installed and operational worldwide are supplied by it. In November 2020, TSMC placed orders for 13 EUV systems with ASML. These systems are expected to be delivered throughout 2021, though the exact delivery and installation schedule is unknown. Meanwhile, the actual requirements of TSMC for the next year might be as high as 16–17 EUV scanners as the company is ramping-up production of chips using its fabrication technologies that feature EUV layers.

Based on Types, Photolithography Equipment Market is segmented into:

UV (i-line)

DUV (KrF, ArF Dry, ArFi)

EUV

Based on Application, Photolithography Equipment Market is segmented into:

Front-end Manufacturing

Back-end Manufacturing

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Photolithography Equipment Market these regions, from 2021 to 2026 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Competition Landscape by Key Players

Chapter 4: Industry Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5: Industry Analysis by Type

Chapter 6: Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Key Companies Profiled

Chapter 8: Industry Manufacturers Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Industry Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

