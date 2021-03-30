Photolithography Equipment Market forecast to 2025: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Photolithography Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 10.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the modern semiconductor industry, photolithography plays a critical role, and is being implemented globally in various industry verticals. It determines the line dimensions of the semiconductor wafer prior to etching, thereby dominating the resolution of the pattern. Steps in the photolithography system scanner for wafer production include photoresist coating, soft bake, exposure, post bake, growth, and hard bake. The wafer is subsequently sent for sizing and etching. Due to its capacity to conduct highly accurate incisions, photolithography is used.

High demand for miniaturized electronic devices, surge of Internet of Things, and growth of the semiconductor industry is boosting the market growth. Also, accessibility of power stations for high-voltage power, surge in demand for power modules, and exponential rise in population can also provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future. For instance, according to the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DEITY), in India, around 2,000 chips are created every year and more than 20,000 engineers are employed on various aspects of chip design and verification. Additionally, Due to rising demand for photolithography, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market. For instance:

In April 2019, Nikon Corporation unveiled an optical processing machine Lasermeister 100A. It is Nikon’s patented metal processing machine that uses a laser to quickly process different metals. As a 3D printer, laser marking, and welding, its possibility includes stabilizer manufacturing.

In July 2020, Canon Inc. launched FPA-8000iW, the first Canon semiconductor lithography product to boost manufacturing utilizing large panels that are common in back-end processing.

However, inadequacy of photolithography for curved surface, may hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Photolithography Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing investments for the expansion of foundries and memories in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the rise in semiconductor foundries in countries like China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.

Major market player included in this report are:

ASML Holding

Canon India

Nikon India Pvt Ltd.

NuFlare Technology

Onto Innovations

Veeco Instrument

SUSS Microtek.

Neutronix Quintel

EV Group

KLA Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

EUV

DUV

I-Line

ArF

Others

By Wavelength:

370 nm-270 nm

270 nm-170 nm

70 nm-1 nm

By End user:

IDMs

Foundries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Photolithography Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors