Photogrammetry Software Market to Show Impressive Growth Rate between 2020 – 2028

Photogrammetry software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 1,315.19 million by 2027. Upsurge in the construction industry and need for improving disaster management are the factors for the market growth.

Photogrammetry software offers various benefits in wide range of industries such as civil engineering, geology, archaeology, film making and entertainment and sports. Time and cost estimation requirements in real estate market are augmenting the growth of global photogrammetry software market.

Rising construction and infrastructure developments across the globe is fuelling the growth for global photogrammetry software market. For instance, according to Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the global construction market is expected to USD 8,000,000 million by 2030. This growth is majorly driven by countries such as U.S., India and China, accounts the 57% of all global growth. Thus, the growing construction industry upsurges the global photogrammetry software market as the higher degree of automation is integrated into construction activities.

This photogrammetry software market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Photogrammetry Software Market Scope and Market Size

Photogrammetry software market is segmented of the basis of method, photogrammetry style, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of method, the market is segmented into aerial photogrammetry, terrestrial photogrammetry, satellite photogrammetry, macro photogrammetry. The aerial photogrammetry dominates the segment as it provides more accurate and time saving method of photogrammetry. The adoption of aerial photogrammetry is increasing at exceptional rate owing to its benefits such as aerial photogrammetry which can be done in the challenging field surveys, it does not require any road infrastructure for accessing the survey site and it can cover large map area as compared to other photogrammetry methods. In November 2018, Vexcel Imaging GmbH has launched Interface Panel Touch (IPT) v3, which is a tablet PC for all UltraCam aerial systems. This product boosts usability of the product. This product is lighter and smaller than previous product.

On the basis of photogrammetry style, the market is segmented into point-and-shoot photogrammetry, multi-camera photogrammetry, video-to-photogrammetry. The point-and-shoot photogrammetry dominates the photogrammetry style segment as it provides quite inexpensive solution and can be also done with mobile phone camera. Point-and-shoot style can be done anywhere with the single camera, it does not requires any special setup for taking pictures. In April 2016, Vexcel Imaging GmbH has launched its new camera model, named as UltraCam Condor. This product is designed for high-altitude mapping, which combines lower resolution PAN data with high-resolution RGB image at 37,800 x 5,200 pixels.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into culture heritage and museum, films & games, topographic maps, traffic management system, 3d printing, drones and robots and others. The 3D printing, drones and robots dominates the application segment as 3D printing is one of the mostly used rapid prototyping technique for various industries such as automobile and construction. Photogrammetry software is used to speed up this rapid prototyping process by creating 3D models of real objects. In October 2018, Trimble Inc. launched new version of its Inpho office software suite for photogrammetry. The software includes two main elements MATCH-3DX software for the creation of rich 3D point clouds and true orthomosaics. With the new MATCH-3DX Meshing add-on, photogrammetrists can generate highly accurate, photo realistic textured meshes.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, energy, oil & gas, ship building, building and construction and other. The growing construction industry across the globe tends to dominate the end user segment, as the integration of high automation techniques increases in construction activities. The photogrammetry software obtains data measure points through 3D mapping of the site, which allows the construction companies to save extra time, money and efforts by accurate measurement of site coordinates and data points. This will further enhance the adoption of photogrammetry software for the construction sector. In November 2018, Trimble Inc. launched new versions of eCognition software for photogrammetry and remote sensing professionals. These can be used in agriculture, geospatial image analysis for environmental, infrastructure and forestry applications.

Photogrammetry Software Market Country Level Analysis

Photogrammetry software market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by method, photogrammetry style, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the photogrammetry software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Country Level Analysis, By Method

North America dominates the photogrammetry software market as the U.S. is leader in providing photogrammetry software through companies such as Autodesk Inc, Trimble Inc., and DroneDeploy. The key market players present in the U.S. are expanding their business and raising funds for boosting the market growth. For instance,

In June 2018, DroneDeploy raised USD 25 million in series C funding. The company use this fund to extend its position as a market leader by expanding their business of over 80 platform apps and accelerating a series of industry-focused solutions. This fund helped the company to stand separately in the global market with their innovative products. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Affordable Price of the Photogrammetry Software is Propelling the Market Growth

Photogrammetry software market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in software industry with photogrammetry software sales, components sales, impact of technological development in batteries and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the photogrammetry software market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Photogrammetry Software Market Share Analysis

Global photogrammetry software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global photogrammetry software market.

The major players covered in the report are Pix4D SA, 3Dflow SR, Agisoft, Capturing Reality s.r.o., Vexcel Imaging GmbH, nFrames, REDcatch GmbH, NUBIGON Inc., Linearis3D GmbH & Co.KG, Menci software SRL, Photometrix Photogrammetry Software, Skyline Software Systems Inc., Racurs, SimActive Inc., ICAROS, Magnasoft., DroneDeploy, PhotoModeler Technologies, Esri International LLC, Autodesk, Inc., Trimble Inc., Hexagon AB among others, among other players domestic and global. Photogrammetry Software market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global photogrammetry software market.

For instance,

In November 2019, Esri has been chosen as a geospatial partner by Salesforce for its Maps. Through this partnership salesforce incorporates the ArcGIS Living Atlas of Esri, the world’s leading collection of spatial data and maps. This partnership will help the company to increase its global reach

In November 2018, Autodesk Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Plan Grid a leading provider of construction productivity software at USD 875 million. Plan Grid software lets general contractors, subcontractors commercial, civil and other industries work together throughout the construction project. The reason behind the acquisition is to accelerate construction productivity.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for photogrammetry software through expanded model range.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

