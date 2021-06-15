Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction Market Analysis, Competitive Insight And Key Drivers, Research Report 2020-2028

The research and analysis conducted in Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for photogrammetry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Photogrammetry is a science which is used to measure the exact positions of the photographs. It usually uses remote sensing so that they can detect and record the 3D as well 2D motion fields. Optics and projective geometry is the method used by the photogrammetry to produce these 2D and 3D models.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and development in photogrammetry is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand of photogrammetry is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing technological risks is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled IT professional is restraining market growth

Segmentation: Global Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction Market

By Type

Photogrammetry

Others

By Application

Culture Heritage and Museum

3D Printing

Drones and Robots

Films & Games

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, 3D Systems announced the launch of their two state-of-the-art mobile studios – Juggernaut I and Juggernaut II, which will provide full-frame photogrammetry and will have lights and cameras so that they can provide 100% likeness to enable rapid design capture. The main aim is to provide new technologies to the people which will reduce scam time and data processing time.

In October 2018, SimActive announced the launch of their version 8.0 for Correlator3D which will be used to create photorealistic models. The main aim of the launch was to meet the increase demand of the industry for the 3D modelling functions. It will also create high-quality geospatial data from satellite and aerial imagery.

Competitive Analysis

Global photogrammetry 3D reconstruction market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photogrammetry 3D reconstruction market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in photogrammetry 3D reconstruction market are Pix4D SA, Agisoft, Autodesk Inc., Capturing Reality s.r.o., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, PhotoModeler Technologies, Photometrix Photogrammetry Software, Intel Corporation, Skyline Software Systems Inc., DroneDeploy, SimActive Inc., up2metric, EOS Systems Inc., Capturing Reality s.r.o., 3Dflow SRL.

Major Highlights of Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Photogrammetry 3D Reconstruction market.

