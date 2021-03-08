Photoelectric Sensor Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Sick AG

The Global Photoelectric Sensor Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The photoelectric sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Photoelectric Sensor Market are Omron Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Sick AG, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Pepperl + Fuchs, Sensopart Industriesensorik, Banner Engineering, HTM Sensors, Fargo Controls, Leuze Electronic, Cntd Electric Technology and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – Omron released E3AS Series TOF Photoelectric Sensors with compact size and 1,500 mm sensing distance. Its cutting-edge E3AS photoelectric sensors employ time-of-flight (TOF) detection and an antifouling coating to provide exceptional performance in the toughest environments.

– April 2019 – SICK AG partnered with a software solution provider, AutoCoding Systems (ACS). This partnership may enable SICK to provide customers with a combined package of SICKs sensor technology and ACSs software platform.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Automation to Drive the Growth of The Market

– The photoelectric sensors have a wide range of applications in several industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, building automation, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and medical, packaging, and industrial manufacturing to ensure accuracy, shorter and consistent cycles, and faster time-to-market. For instance, in the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver.

– Rising penetration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is further expected to enhance market growth attributed to numerous benefits, including maximizing asset utilization, improving productivity, and enhancing worker safety in developed, as well as emerging economies, such as India and China.

– Favorable government policies promoting the manufacturing industry, coupled with the rising adoption of IIoT solutions, are the major factors driving the demand for photoelectric sensors. In addition, growing year-on-year automotive production and booming demand for processed food will further boost the demand for these sensors.

– However, the availability of competent alternative technologies restrains the growth of the market. Also, an increase in the digitization and connected industries provide lucrative growth opportunities for the photoelectric sensors market.

Asia Pacific To Witness the Highest Growth

– The increasing use of enhanced technology, growing adoption of IIoT across various industrial facilities, rising safety mandates in developing countries, like India, Japan, and China, is driving the growth of photoelectric sensors in the region.

– Rapid Expansion of the end-user industries, like consumer electronics, industrial, automobile, and textile, are contributing significantly to the growth of the photoelectric sensors market as these sensors themselves are used to improve the productivity of manufacturing set-ups as the data gathered by the sensors can be collated and acted upon immediately.

– Other factors that are expected to drive the market growth are reduced downtime, lower cost, adaptability for self-calibration and compensation, fewer interconnections between multiple sensors and control systems, lower weight, and higher reliability. Nanotechnology has also created new opportunities for the photoelectric sensor market in the Asia-Pacific region.

– These sensors usually have high maintenance costs restraining the growth of the market. For instance, automobiles are required to work in varying atmospheric conditions, which can vary from altitude difference, coast to desert area, cold and summer climatic condition

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this.

