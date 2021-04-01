Photoacoustic Imaging Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape andIndustry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing growth of healthcare infrastrcture across several regions and rising number of cardiovascular diseases

The global Photoacoustic Imaging Market will be worth USD 175.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. PA imaging has also extended to biomedical and medical markets. The major segments are namely clinical (early stage diagnosis) and pre-clinical (drug efficiency monitoring on small animal), analytics (flow cytometry and microscopy for in vitro diagnosis). In 2019, the total PAI biomedical and medical market was valued nearly at USD 36.5 million, because of the analytics and pre-clinical segments.

According to our analysts, it is forecasted to touch the USD 241 million by 2022. A steep increase in the growth curve has been prevalent from 2018, mainly because of the launch of clinical products that were approved in 2017, like the Imagio system from Seno Medical Instruments, US. The primary application areas that are likely to benefit from clinical products are cardiovascular diagnostics, cancer research, brain imaging, therapy monitoring, dermatology and drug developments.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June, 2020, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched the first of its kind ultra high to low frequency ultrasound imaging system equipped with a frequency range from 71-1 MHz. With an open and configurable architecture, this product is specifically targeted towards scientific research community.

Attributing to the recent technological advancements, the established and emerging manufacturers in the market, are also developing and offering innovative photoacoustic imaging solutions. Furthermore, because of the potential usage in humans, research is underway to develop and produce novel clinical photoacoustic imaging solutions.

Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Photoacoustic Imaging Market on the product, end user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Imaging Systems Lasers Transducers Contrast Agents Software

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Research Institutions Hospitals and Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiology Neurology Hematology Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Photoacoustic Imaging market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Photoacoustic Imaging industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Photoacoustic Imaging market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Technology advancements mainly in the area of noninvasive technology

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders across major analyzed regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled operators across the value chain

4.2.3.2. High procuring cost and even higher data requirement

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Imaging Systems

5.1.2. Lasers

5.1.3. Transducers

5.1.4. Contrast Agents

5.1.5. Software

Chapter 6. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oncology

6.1.2. Cardiology

6.1.3. Neurology

6.1.4. Hematology

6.1.5. Others

Chapter 7. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By End User Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Research Institutions

7.1.2. Hospitals and Clinics

CONTINUED…!

