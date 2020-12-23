Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis , Clinical Trials and Results, Collaboration, and Other Developments by Pharma Proff

Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) belongs to lipid kinases and plays a vital role in cell signaling. It is an intermediate molecule in mTOR/AKT/PI3K signaling cascade. The serine/threonine kinase AKT (also known as protein kinase B or PKB) has become a major focus of attention because of its critical role in regulating diverse cellular functions including metabolism, growth, proliferation, survival, transcription, and protein synthesis. The activity of PI3K is controlled by phosphatase and tensin homolog deleted from chromosome 10 (PTEN) in normal cells. Dysregulation of PI3K pathway has been related to angiogenesis and carcinogenesis. Loss of PTEN regulation, gene amplification in PI3Ks, and receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) mutation activation are some of the factors that are responsible for cancer initiation. PI3K inhibitors are the drugs that inhibits PI3K enzymes, which play a vital role in the mTOR/AKT/PI3K signaling pathway.

Zydelig (Gilead Sciences, Inc.), Aliqopa (Bayer AG), and Copiktra (Verastem Oncology) are the PI3K inhibitors that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, follicular lymphoma, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, respectively.

Companies that are involved in developing PI3K inhibitors have shown positive clinical results in the various phases of drug development. For instance, in October 2018, Novartis AG announced positive results of phase III trial of BYL719 (Alpelisib), in combination with fulvestrant. As per the results of the clinical study, the combination of BYL719 and fulvestrant significantly improved progression free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) in patients with breast cancer as compared to fulvestrant alone.