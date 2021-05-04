Phoropters Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year

Phoropter is an instrument which examine the eye’s refractive error and help determine eye prescription. Phoropter is a medical device or instrument used in eye examination. This instrument consist of prisms, cylinders, and lenses that help measure the eye’s refractive error to measure the eye’s natural resting position, binocular vision, near-distance focal ability, and eye movements. These devices are commonly known as refractors. This device was developed in the early 1900s for the purpose of testing individual lenses on each eye during an examination. It is also used to measure phorias and ductions.

Rise in prevalence of eye refractive disorders such as astigmatism, myopia, and hyperopia is a major driver of the global phoropters market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2004, around 2.7% people were visually impaired due to uncorrected refractive errors. 4.4% people of China are suffering from visually impairment from uncorrected refractive errors. Additionally, to a data published by WHO in 2013, majority of the people aged 50 years or above are currently living with blindness. The report also stated that uncorrected refractive errors have led to visual impairments, especially in the low and middle income economies. Increase in levels of air pollution and fast evolving lifestyle affect the vision. These factors are expected to fuel the global phoropters market. Advancement of new technologies in ophthalmology and addition of new devices are propelling the phoropters market. However, lack of awareness among people regarding eye diseases and lack of skilled staff for correct examination are some factors that inhibiting the global market.

The global phoropters market can be divided based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into manual phoropters and digital phoropters. The digital phoropters segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to give more accurate measurement of phorias and ductions and ease of operation. In terms of end-user, the global phoropters market can be segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and optometric clinics. The ophthalmic clinics segment is projected to dominate the phoropters market during the forecast period. Patient inclination toward ophthalmic clinics, access to these clinics, and availability of advanced devices at these clinics are major factors which boosting the segment.

In terms of region, the global phoropters market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a large share of the global phoropters market. The market in the region is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Growth in the aging population, rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, and better health care facilities available in the region are some major factors driving the phoropters market in North America. In terms of revenue, Europe is expected to account for a large share of the market during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of ophthalmic diseases and presence of major players in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, improving health care infrastructure, and rise in awareness among people regarding eye care and vision.

The global phoropters market is highly fragmented due to the presence of major companies in this market. Key players operating in the global market include Luneau Technology Group, AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, bon Optic Vertriebsges mbH, NIDEK CO., LTD., ESSILOR Ltd., US Ophthalmic, Rocket Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, RIGHT MFG.CO., LTD., and S4OPTIK LLC.

