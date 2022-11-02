Phoenix Launch Party Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Conflict Royale is among the most beloved cell titles on the market. Two new playing cards, known as the Phoenix and the Monk, have been launched for the sport within the month of October. Gamers can unlock these playing cards by fulfilling particular Enviornment necessities.

The Conflict Royale builders not too long ago launched the “Phoenix Launch Get together” problem to have a good time the discharge of the Phoenix card. Gamers can take part at no cost and earn rewards like magic objects, gold, battle banner tokens, playing cards, and emotes.

This text takes a take a look at the Phoenix Launch Get together problem in Conflict Royale, its completion rewards, and extra particulars.

Gamers can check out the brand new Phoenix card in Conflict Royale’s Phoenix Launch Get together problem



The Phoenix is a Legendary card that has simply been added to Conflict Royale. The flying troop card has first rate hitpoints, melee assaults, and short-range space injury. It’s actually damaging.

The Phoenix will blow up when defeated for the primary time, inflicting space injury to neighboring troops and buildings. It would then drop an egg. If not destroyed, the egg will hatch into a brand new Phoenix in 4 seconds.

The official description of the Phoenix card in Conflict Royale is as follows:

“This legendary creature might be reborn as an egg when destroyed. If it hatches, it returns to the combat! What an egg-cellent means. Phoenix additionally has a fiery character! Simply kidding, it is a very severe chook. It will disapprove of all these puns.”

The Phoenix Launch Get together is a problem the place gamers can check out the brand new Phoenix card and win particular rewards. It’s divided into two additional challenges.

Gamers should create a strong eight-card match deck utilizing the Phoenix card and win most battles to earn rewards like chests, magic objects, playing cards, gold, gems, and battle banner tokens. They’ll select any card, starting from Widespread to Champion, to construct the deck.

Gamers can attempt as many decks as they need within the first problem of the Phoenix Launch Get together occasion, as no losses might be counted. The second problem will get over as soon as gamers lose three battles. Gamers can reset the problem by spending gems.

A number of the greatest playing cards for the Phoenix Launch Get together problem embody the Hog Rider, Mega Knight, and Electro Wizard.

Rewards for finishing the Phoenix Launch Get together problem in Conflict Royale

There are a number of rewards that gamers can get after finishing the Phoenix Launch Get together problem.

Listed under are the varied rewards for finishing the problem:

Gamers will unlock 3000 gold on profitable their first battle.

Gamers will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on profitable their second battle.

Gamers will unlock 2000 gold on profitable their third battle.

Gamers will unlock one chest key on profitable their fourth battle.

Gamers will unlock 1000 gold on profitable their fifth battle.

Gamers will unlock one gold chest on profitable their sixth battle.

Gamers will unlock 4000 gold on profitable their seventh battle.

Gamers will unlock 80 battle banner tokens on profitable their eighth battle.

Gamers will unlock 3000 gold on profitable their ninth battle.

Gamers will unlock one chest key on profitable their tenth battle.

Gamers will unlock 2000 gold on profitable their eleventh battle.

Gamers will unlock 50 battle banner tokens on profitable their twelfth battle.

Gamers will unlock 2000 gold on profitable their thirteenth battle.

Gamers will unlock one legendary token on profitable their 14th battle.

Gamers will unlock 1000 gold on profitable their fifteenth battle.

Gamers will unlock an unique emote on profitable their sixteenth battle.

The Phoenix Launch Get together problem is among the greatest methods to earn 16 new rewards and improve sooner in Conflict Royale. Gamers should attempt new attacking methods utilizing the Phoenix card to search out their superb match deck.

