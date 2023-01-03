Philippines’ Marcos Jr. heads to China amid sea disputes

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to China on Tuesday for a three-day state go to, saying he appears ahead to his assembly with Chinese language chief Xi Jinping as they work to spice up bilateral ties.

“As I depart for Beijing, I will likely be opening a brand new chapter in our complete, strategic cooperation with China,” he informed officers and diplomats, together with the Chinese language ambassador, previous to boarding his flight from an air base within the capital.

“I stay up for my assembly with President Xi as we work in direction of shifting the trajectory of our relationships to a better gear that might hopefully carry quite a few prospects and ample alternatives for peace and growth to the peoples of each our nations,” he added.

Alluding to the 2 nations’ territorial dispute within the South China Sea, he stated he appears ahead to discussing bilateral and regional political and safety points.

“The problems between our two nations are issues that don’t belong between two associates corresponding to Philippines and China,” he added. “We’ll search to resolve these points to mutual good thing about our two nations.”

China claims just about the whole South China Sea and has ignored a 2016 ruling by a tribunal in The Hague that invalidated Beijing’s claims to the waterway. The case was introduced by the Philippines, which says China has since developed disputed reefs into synthetic islands with airplane runways and different buildings in order that they now resemble ahead navy bases.

Most just lately, a Filipino navy commander reported that the Chinese language coast guard forcibly seized Chinese language rocket particles that Filipino navy personnel had retrieved within the South China Sea final month.

China denied the forcible seizure. Marcos stated he would search additional clarification on his go to to Beijing.

Accompanied by a giant enterprise delegation, Marcos stated they may search cooperation in numerous areas together with agriculture, vitality, infrastructure, commerce and investments, and people-to-people exchanges. He stated they count on to signal greater than 10 key bilateral agreements through the go to.

China accounts for 20% of the Philippines’ overseas commerce and can be a serious supply of overseas direct funding.