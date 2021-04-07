Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – FedEx, UPS, DHL, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Lorenzo Shipping Corporation, TNT

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Philippines Freight And Logistics Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Philippines Freight And Logistics investments from 2021 till 2025.

Philippines Freight And Logistics market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Philippines Freight And Logistics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like FedEx, UPS, DHL, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, Lorenzo Shipping Corporation, TNT, PHL Post, Nippon Express, 2GO Express, JRS Express, Maersk

Industry News And Developments:

In the year 2015, road express systems registered the major share of the express delivery market over air express. One of the major reasons of the lower share of air express has been the low traffic capacity and a smaller number of orders for same day delivery due to higher logistics cost relative to reasonable cost normal delivery/ courier/ parcel services.

Scope of the Report

Currently, along with the introduction of new web technologies and surging E-commerce operations, last mile logistics has gained popularity in the Philippines, especially amongst domestic shipping companies in the country. Many distribution as well as warehousing centers in the Philippines are turning to technology and robotics to help them increase efficiency, accuracy and overall productivity in the near future. Also, the Department of Trade and Industry Philippines has introduced a National logistics master plan which aims at advancing Philippine competitiveness through the establishment of an efficient transport and logistics sector that will contribute towards a robust and resilient Philippine economy.

Key Market Trends

Booming Express Delivery Market in Philippines

With expanding reach of Internet, the e-commerce industry in Philippines has been on a growth spurt. About 71% (76 million) of the country’s population are internet users, and 70% of those internet users are Online shoppers. With the booming e-commerce sector, the need for efficient goods delivery is increasing. As a result, the Express Delivery market is also booming along with e-commerce in the region. Express delivery which comprises of services for documents, mails, parcels and couriers at a premium price for faster delivery times has gained significant popularity amongst the Filipino population. The express delivery systems have created a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater to the time sensitive needs of the logistics sector.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Philippines Freight And Logistics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

