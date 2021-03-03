Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market 2021 Insights, Trends and Business Scenario – Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., LBC Express Inc., Philippine Postal Corporation, Quantium Solutions (Philippines) Inc., Citixpress Inc

The Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The market for Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) in the Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market: Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., LBC Express Inc., Philippine Postal Corporation, Quantium Solutions (Philippines) Inc., Citixpress Inc., JRS Express, Zoom Courier, 2GO Express, Xend Business Solutions, Grabexpress, Transportify, ABest Express, Fastrack*

Market Overview:

Express delivery has witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years, due to the infrastructural growth and development in the country. This has complemented the express delivery market in the country, with an escalated preference of business and consumers, to transport goods in a shorter amount of time. The growing e-commerce market and continuous retail expansions are driving the demand for last-mile delivery hubs, inner-city distribution centers, cold storage, and warehouse facilities in the Manila region.

The Philippines increased spending on roads, bridges, air and seaports, and other large-scale projects, in recent years. Public infrastructure investment rose from an average of 3% of GDP during 2011-2016, to over 5% in 2018, with the target of raising the ratio to over 6% by 2022. The government’s Build Build Build program includes large projects that address major bottlenecks, focusing on transportation, water resources, and energy. The logistics and industrial real estate sector has been going through a major transformation over the past few years driven by a growing middle class and booming e-commerce market. Investments in the transportation and storage industry grew by 626% to PHP 129.6 billion in 2018, from PHP 17.8 billion in 2017.

Growing E-commerce in the country:

In the Philippines, consumer spending, as well as e-commerce, is rising. Last-mile growth has largely been driven by the rise of e-commerce. With general trade and supply chains, the rise in consumer spending has been driving logistics growth, as well as the warehousing and freight requirements of more successful SMEs.

The Philippine e-commerce industry is expected to witness exponential growth, with its share of the Southeast Asian market expected to be worth USD 10 billion by 2025, E-commerce only amounts to 1.5% of the Philippines retail market, which indicates a significant potential for growth.

Recognizing the importance of e-commerce for the Philippine economy, the country’s Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) developed the Philippine e-commerce Roadmap 2016-2020. Its primary goal is to get online business activities to account for 25% of the country’s GDP by 2020, up from 10% in 2015.

Growing transportation and storage sector:

The gross income of the Philippine Transportation, Storage, and Communication (TSC) sector grew by 5.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Transport increased to PHP 84,765.58 million in the second quarter of 2019 from PHP 76,553.45 million in the first quarter. Transportation and storage sectors contributed 7.3% to the country in 2018.

To increase efficiency and profitability, warehouse operators are adopting new technology, such as the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) and adding new services. Additionally, developers are exploring the fringes of Manila and the regions for the next site of their industrial investments, capitalizing on rising demand in various hubs across the country.

With the country’s ever-growing population and the rise of domestic consumption, the Philippine economy continues to expand. Moreover, with the rise of the economy, also comes the rise of the logistics and transport industry. As the production and distribution of goods increase, so does the need to move these items. However, the geographic layout of the Philippines is a complex one, with thousands of islands connected through hundreds of links to form one big archipelago. The trucking sector plays a crucial role in bridging this gap.

Logistics and warehousing are two of the most important industries in the Philippines. Warehousing experienced huge growth, due to a high increase in trade activities in and around the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Philippines CEP market is fragmented and the market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rapid growth in the E-commerce market, demand for warehouses, and last-mile delivery is increasing and many factors are driving the market. DHL, FedEx, UPS, and LBC Express dominate the market.

