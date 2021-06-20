Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market 2021 Business Scenario – Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc.

The Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The market for Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) in the Philippines is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market: Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., LBC Express Inc., Philippine Postal Corporation, Quantium Solutions (Philippines) Inc., Citixpress Inc., JRS Express, Zoom Courier, 2GO Express, Xend Business Solutions, Grabexpress, Transportify, ABest Express, Fastrack, and others.

Market Overview:

Express delivery has witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years, due to the infrastructural growth and development in the country. This has complemented the express delivery market in the country, with an escalated preference of business and consumers, to transport goods in a shorter amount of time

The growing e-commerce market and continuous retail expansions are driving the demand for last-mile delivery hubs, inner-city distribution centers, cold storage, and warehouse facilities in the Manila region.

The Philippines increased spending on roads, bridges, air and seaports, and other large-scale projects, in recent years. Public infrastructure investment rose from an average of 3% of GDP during 2011-2016, to over 5% in 2018, with the target of raising the ratio to over 6% by 2022. The government’s Build Build Build program includes large projects that address major bottlenecks, focusing on transportation, water resources, and energy.

The logistics and industrial real estate sector has been going through a major transformation over the past few years driven by a growing middle class and booming e-commerce market. Investments in the transportation and storage industry grew by 626% to PHP 129.6 billion in 2018, from PHP 17.8 billion in 2017.

Key Market Trends

Growing transportation and storage sector:

The gross income of the Philippine Transportation, Storage, and Communication (TSC) sector grew by 5.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Transport increased to PHP 84,765.58 million in the second quarter of 2019 from PHP 76,553.45 million in the first quarter. Transportation and storage sectors contributed 7.3% to the country in 2018.

To increase efficiency and profitability, warehouse operators are adopting new technology, such as the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) and adding new services. Additionally, developers are exploring the fringes of Manila and the regions for the next site of their industrial investments, capitalizing on rising demand in various hubs across the country.

With the country’s ever-growing population and the rise of domestic consumption, the Philippine economy continues to expand. Moreover, with the rise of the economy, also comes the rise of the logistics and transport industry. As the production and distribution of goods increase, so does the need to move these items. However, the geographic layout of the Philippines is a complex one, with thousands of islands connected through hundreds of links to form one big archipelago. The trucking sector plays a crucial role in bridging this gap.

Logistics and warehousing are two of the most important industries in the Philippines. Warehousing experienced huge growth, due to a high increase in trade activities in and around the country.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Philippines Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

