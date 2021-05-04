Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market Size to Reach USD 3.5 billion in 2018

Philippines Beauty & Personal care market was estimated to be USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to rise USD 6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6 percent from 2019 to 2030.

Beauty & personal care goods are grooming consumer goods used to improve the look and get the wanted appearance. Beauty & Personal care products offer a broad variety of goods including care for the skin, sun, hair care products, toiletries, and perfumes. Additionally, these products can be found online, supermarkets, specialty stores, and other Philippines distribution channels. Online stores are constantly expanding, and the beauty and personal care market in the Philippines is growing with them.

The Philippines beauty & personal care market analysis is segmented based on product type, gender, nature, end-use, and distribution channel. Depending on product type, the market is classified into skincare, haircare, color cosmetics, fragrances, toiletries, and others. By gender, the market is bifurcated into male and female. By nature, the market is divided into natural, organic, and synthetic. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. By distribution channels, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, B2B, and online stores.

Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market: Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Coty Inc.

Est?e Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

Beiersdorf AG

Olay

Kao Corporation

LVMH

Other Prominent Players

Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market: Segments

The skincare section led the world marketplace in the year 2018 with more than one-third of the market share and is anticipated to follow the same trend during the forecast period in 2019-2030. The color cosmetics segment is also expected to rise with a CAGR of 7 percent during the forecast period 2019-2030.

During the forecast period, females are expected to lead the growth in the market with over 2/3 of the market share in the gender segment. During the 2019-2030 forecast period, the male section is expected to grow at CAGR 7 percent.

Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumer preferences

The market in beauty and personal care is prosperous and one of the fastest-growing consumer markets primarily driven by the sections of cosmetics and skincare. The principal cause for this solid growth is the transition of the generation with young consumers. At the same time, social media, globalization, and e-commerce strengthen this transformation that has a lasting impact on beauty products shopping decision. The everyday beauty and care schedule is shifting and propagating trends from around the world. An increase in media influences and the effect of the Philippines’ compelling celebs contribute to market growth. The Philippines, however, is expected to gain an enormous market opportunity in terms of value sales, with an increasing focus on natural beauty and personal care products, as well as a fast development of their online platforms in the country.

The Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market report also contains analysis on:

Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market Segments:

By Product Type Toiletries Fragrances Color Cosmetics Hair Care Skin Care Others

By Nature Segment Organic Synthetic By Gender Segment Male Female

By Distribution Channel Online Stores Convenience Stores B2B Specialty Stores Hypermarket/Supermarket



