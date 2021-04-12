Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Challenges, CAGR, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2025

“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Patient safety is a top priority in hospital and retail pharmacies. Over and beyond the forecast period, an increasing adoption of pharmacy automation systems is expected in a global scope because these systems can reduce medication errors and improve workflow efficiency in pharmacies. Global total sales revenue of pharmacy automation systems will advance to $XYZ billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.0% between 2016 and 2025. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XYZ billion during 2017-2025 owing to a substantial adoption of automated medication dispensing systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, table-top tablet counters, and automated drug compounding devices in hospital pharmacies, retail drug stores and other types of pharmacies across the globe.

Highlighted with 60 tables and 69 figures, this 184-page report Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2017-2025 by End-user, Product and Region is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide pharmacy automation systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porterâ€™s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmacy automation systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of end-user, product type and region.

Based on end-users, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hospital Pharmacies (further segmented into Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy and Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy)

Retail Pharmacies (further divided into Retail Chain Pharmacies and Independent Drug Stores)

Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations

Others

Based on product type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (further categorized into Centralized Systems (Robotic Systems and Carousels) and Decentralized Systems (Automated Unit-Dose Dispensing Systems, Pharmacy-Based Automated Dispensing Systems, Ward-Based Automated Dispensing Systems )

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems (further divided into Unit-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems and Multi-Dose Packaging & Labeling Systems)

Table-top Tablet Counters

Automated Drug Compounding Devices (further segmented into Compounding Systems for Solid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Liquid Formulation, Compounding Systems for Other Formulations)

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and key national markets by end-user and product type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global pharmacy automation systems vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmacy automation systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDâ€™s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abacus Rx, Inc.

Accu-Chartâ„¢ Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Aesynt Incorporated

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

ARxIUM Inc.

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Becton, Dickinson & Co

Capsa Solutions, LLC

Cerner Corporation

ForHealth Technologies

Health Robotics SRL

Innovation Associates, Inc.

InterMetro Industries Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Medacist Solutions Group, LLC.

Omnicell, Inc

Parata Systems

Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC

Pharmacy Automation Systems LLC

RxMedic Systems, Inc.

Rxsafe, LLC

Scriptpro LLC

Swisslog Holding AG

Talyst, LLC

TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions

Willach Pharmacy Solutions GmbH

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yuyama

“