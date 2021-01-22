Pharmacovigilance Software Market Skyrocketing Revenue of $154.1 Million in Worldwide with ArisGlobal (U.S.), Ennov Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EXTEDO GmbH (U.S.), Online Business Applications, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Sparta Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and United BioSource Corporation (U.S.)

The global Pharmacovigilance Software Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of +6% during 2021-2028 and is expected to reach a value of $154.1 Million in 2028.

Pharmacovigilance (PV) software comprises a drug safety management software solution that enables to creation, classification, review, submission, and maintain pharmacovigilance data and adverse event reports. This PV software is used by pharma and biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and other pharmacovigilance service providers.

A large population of over 1.2 billion, about 16% of the world’s population.

Huge pharmaceutical and biotech industry base with the availability of skilled persons.

Third largest players in the world with 500 different active pharmaceutical ingredients

Currently accounts for 8% of global pharmaceutical production, being fourth in the world. Conducive initiatives to harness India’s innovation capability by the government.

The principal goal of pharmacovigilance is to influence safer usage of medicines. But, it faces increasing pressure to analyze more data sooner, monitor risks more broadly, and accurately report patient events globally.

Topmost Key Players:

ArisGlobal (U.S.), Ennov Solutions Inc. (U.S.), EXTEDO GmbH (U.S.), Online Business Applications, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Sparta Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and United BioSource Corporation (U.S.)

Factors such as increasing incidence rates of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and growing adoption of pharmacovigilance software by organizations such as CROs and BPOs are driving the growth of the global market. In addition; government regulatory bodies (such as the U.S. FDA and EMEA) have intensified safety regulations for prior and post commercialization of drugs, which has increased pressure on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to manufacture safe drugs and evaluate their results post sales.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Functionality:

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

Fully Integrated Software

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By Delivery Mode:

On-premise Delivery Mode

On-demand/Cloud based (SaaS) Delivery Mode

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market, By End User:

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms

Other Pharmacovigilance Service Providers

Pharmacovigilance Software Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

Analyzed in a descriptive manner, the Global Pharmacovigilance Software Market report presents an all-inclusive outline of the market based on the facets that are expected to have an extensive influence on the development of the market over the forecasts period.

For the purpose of the study, the global Pharmacovigilance Software market has been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It gives more focus on developing countries for the detailed elaboration of global market demand.

Additionally, it throws light on different dynamic aspects of the businesses, which help to understand the framework of the businesses. The competitive landscape has been elaborated on the basis of profit margin, which helps to understand the competitors at domestic as well as global level.

Porter’s five forces and SWOT analysis have been utilized as well to scrutinize the market. This report offers an inclusive analysis of the Global Pharmacovigilance Software Market. Likewise, each sub-division in this report comprises of the expert insights that will help to understand the supply chain problems and also it assists in understanding the feature graphics, charts and info graphics.

