Pharmacovigilance Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast to 2026

Scope of The Report:

Pharmacovigilance is the activities and science comprised in the understanding, detection, prevention, and assessment of adverse drug effects or other drug-associated issues. ADR (adverse drug reaction) is an unwanted and undesirable impact of a medication that takes place during its clinical employment. Increasing number of ADRs is a huge concern of the pharmacovigilance field and will add on to significant elevate in the requirement for clinical data management services over the coming period.

By clinical trial phase, the market is divided into phase I, II, III, IV, and preclinical markets. The post marketing clinical trial or the Phase IV segment dominated the market. PV solutions act as an extra security measure for the drugs undertaking clinical tests. Phase IV is an imperative phase of clinical tests as unsuspected ADRs can be identified in this phase. Hence, the data assessed and collected during this phase is predicted to be of the uppermost relevance. This factor can be credited to intensive drug testing after commercialization of drug on huge demographics user base of uppermost relevance.

Contract outsourcing had the major market share and is predicted to see quickest development in the coming years, owing to the advantages related with outsourcing such as resource flexibility, risk mitigation, lowered fixed cost, and reduction of upfront investments. Contract outsourcing organizations offer solutions such as PV audits, process design SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), and other customized services.

Spontaneous reporting had the biggest market share, due to wide employment in identification of serious, new, and rare ADRs and serves as an inexpensive and efficient technique. Wide employment of surveillance reports created via this technique by regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical sectors is also accountable for the significant market share of this segment.

Hospitals had the biggest market share in terms of income. Hospitals serve reporter organizations, which report the ADRs happened during a specific time frame, to regulatory bodies to determine the requirement for post marketing surveillance. Increasing incidence of ADRs and medication errors are predicted to power growth of the hospital section over the coming period. Rising requirement for the detecting risk factors pertaining to ADRs is further predicted to power the development of the segment in the coming years.

Pharmacovigilance Companies:

The major players included in the global pharmacovigilance market forecast are,

Clinquest Group B.V.

Accenture

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Cognizant

ArisGlobal

IBM Corporation

ITClinical

ICON plc

Capgemini

Foresight Group International AG

iMEDGlobal

PAREXEL International Corporation

TAKE Solutions Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

BioClinica

United BioSource Corporation

Pharmacovigilance Market Key Segments:

By Clinical Trial Phase: Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

By Service Provider: In-house, Contract Outsourcing

By Type: Spontaneous Reporting, Intensified ADR Reporting, Targeted Spontaneous Reporting, Cohort Event Monitoring, EHR Mining

By End Use: Hospitals, Research Organizations, Industrial

Rising Acceptance Of Pharmacovigilance Software By Outsourcing Firms Is Powering The Development Of The Global Market

Factors such as increasing occurrence rates of ADRs and rising acceptance of pharmacovigilance software by outsourcing firms are powering the development of the global market. Moreover, government regulatory bodies (such as the EMEA and U.S. FDA) have intensified security laws for post and prior commercialization of drugs, which has elevated stress on the biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms to create safe drugs and assess their outcomes after sales.

North America Had The Biggest Income Share, Due To The Attendance Of Major Medical Devices And Pharmaceutical Players

North America had the biggest income share, due to the attendance of major medical devices and pharmaceutical players, adding to the overall income in this region. Adverse drug reactions and rising level of drug abuse is a leading cause of death and morbidity. The aforementioned factors act as high development rendering factors for the North American market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

