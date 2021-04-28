Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Worth to Reach USD Million By 2026

Facts and Factors has authored “Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market By Type (On-Premise and Cloud-based), By Application (Pharma and Biotech, Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. Based on our analysis, the global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market in 2019 is approximately USD 169 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 257 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 7% from 2020 to 2026.

Pharmacovigilance is a process wherein the medical drug’s effects are monitored after being licensed. This is basically carried out to understand the previously observed unfavorable reactions of the medical drug. In simple words, it is just to verify the safety of the drug. Pharmacovigilance (PV) software consists of a drug safety management software solution to help develop, categorize, review, submit and maintain pharmacovigilance data plus adverse event reports. The contract research organizations (CROs), pharma and biotech companies, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and other pharmacovigilance service providers extensively use the PV software. The increasing demand for medications across the entire globe has made it mandatory for the manufacturers to produce safe drugs and this increasing pressure on various biotech and Pharma companies are expected to supplement substantialPharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market growth over the forecast period.

Drivers of Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market:

The rise in Demand for Real-Time Data Analytics

Real-time data analysis of network data, customers, users and investors’ data from the datacenters or cloud system help create a learning protocol and system, which is likely to propel the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market during the forecast period.

Increasing Incidences of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)

The consumption of medication could certain times lead to injuries, which is termed as an adverse drug reaction (ADR). There is an increase in the ADRs in various regions owing to low awareness about pharmacovigilance. Thus, the high incidence of ADRs is anticipated to boost the growth of the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market.