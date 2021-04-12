Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies will Drive the Industry Garner Growth 12.5% by 2027 | Market expected to reach US$ 292.97 Mn in 2027 | Top Key Players- AB Cube, United BioSource LLC, Max Application, Anju Software, Inc.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market

According to our new research study on “Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by software type, delivery mode and end-user,” the market is expected to reach US$ 292.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 160.67 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Based on software type the market is segmented into adverse event reporting software, drug safety audits software, issue tracking software, and fully integrated software. In 2019, the adverse event reporting software segment held the largest share of the market, by software. However, the fully integrated software segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to its accuracy to avoid data redundancy by eliminating errors and tracking individual case safety reports

Key companies Included in Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market:- AB Cube, United BioSource LLC, ARISGLOBAL LLC, Sparta Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., EXTEDO, ENNOV, Max Application and Anju Software, Inc.

The report segments the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market as follows:

By Software Type

Fully Integrated Software

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-User

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Business Process Outsourcing

Scope of Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market – Key Takeaways Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market – Key Market Dynamics Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market – Global Analysis Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Analysis– by Type Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Analysis– by Component Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market – Industry Landscape Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market – Key Company Profiles Appendix

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note: Access insightful study with over 150+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies.

