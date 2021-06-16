Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2021 By Emerging Players EXTEDO, Ennov, IQVIA Inc., Sparta Systems, Maxapplication
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market
The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is expected to reach US$ 292.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 160.67 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027.
The scope of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market includes software type, product type, end user, and region. The market for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software, based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes COVID–19 impact analysis across all the regions.
The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Research include:
Veeva Systems
IQVIA Inc.
Ennov
AB Cube
United Biosource LLC
ArisGlobal LLC
Sparta Systems
Oracle Corporation
Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd
EXTEDO
Maxapplication
Online Business Applications, Inc.
By Software Type
Fully Integrated Software
Adverse Event Reporting Software
Drug Safety Audits Software
Issue Tracking Software
By Delivery Mode
Cloud-based
On-premise
By End User
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
Business Process Outsourcing
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Segmented to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Software Type (Adverse Event Reporting Software, Drug Safety Audits Software, Issue Tracking Software, and Fully Integrated Software); Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based); and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms, and Pharmacovigilance Service Providers), and Geography.
Pharmacovigilance is the processes for monitoring and evaluating adverse drug reactions and it is a key component of effective drug regulation systems, clinical practice and public health programs. The number of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) reported resulted in an increase in the volume of data handled. In the current global network of pharmacovigilance centers coordinated by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre. Pharmacovigilance is an critical and integral part of clinical research and these days it is growing in many countries.
