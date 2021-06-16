Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2021 By Emerging Players EXTEDO, Ennov, IQVIA Inc., Sparta Systems, Maxapplication

The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is expected to reach US$ 292.97 Mn in 2027 from US$ 160.67 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027.

The scope of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market includes software type, product type, end user, and region. The market for pharmacovigilance and drug safety software, based on region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes COVID–19 impact analysis across all the regions.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market Research include:

Veeva Systems

IQVIA Inc.

Ennov

AB Cube

United Biosource LLC

ArisGlobal LLC

Sparta Systems

Oracle Corporation

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

EXTEDO

Maxapplication

Online Business Applications, Inc.

By Software Type

Fully Integrated Software

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End User

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Business Process Outsourcing

Pharmacovigilance is the processes for monitoring and evaluating adverse drug reactions and it is a key component of effective drug regulation systems, clinical practice and public health programs. The number of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) reported resulted in an increase in the volume of data handled. In the current global network of pharmacovigilance centers coordinated by the Uppsala Monitoring Centre. Pharmacovigilance is an critical and integral part of clinical research and these days it is growing in many countries.

