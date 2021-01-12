Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing Market 2021-28 healthcare demand shoots at US$207.7 M with Accenture, Clinquest Group B.V, Cognizant, LabCorp, IBM, ArisGlobal, ICON, ITClinical, iMEDGlobal, TAKE Solutions, PAREXEL, BioClinica, Wipro, United BioSource
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing Market worth US$207.7 M at CAGR +6% by the timeline of 2021-28.
Pharmacovigilance outsourcing (PVO) transfers the execution of drug safety functions and processes to a third- party provider. These include primary PV activities like case processing, as well as governance activities like compliance management.
Pharmacovigilance is also known as drug safety and is defined by the World Health Organization as the science and activities relating to the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse effects or any other drug-related problems.
Both refer to the same function of gathering and reporting adverse drug reactions. The main difference between ‘Drug Safety’ and ‘Pharmacovigilance’ lies in the value of the data generated. The Pharmacovigilance model takes drug safety to another level.
The role of pharmacovigilance is to determine which adverse events cross the line of a drug’s efficacy. In other words, analysing which side effects are worth the risk to patients compared with how effective they are at treating a disease.
Key Players:
Accenture, Clinquest Group B.V, Cognizant, LabCorp, IBM, ArisGlobal, ICON, ITClinical, iMEDGlobal, Foresight Group International AG, TAKE Solutions, PAREXEL, BioClinica, Wipro, United BioSource.
Highlights of the report:
- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market
- Important changes in market dynamics
- Market segmentation up to the second or third level
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Emerging niche segments and regional markets
- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing Market Report Segment: by type
- Contract Research Organizations
- Business Processing Outsourcing
- In-House Contract Outsourcing
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing Market Report Segment: by application
- Pre-marketing Services
- Post-marketing Services
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing Market Report Segment: by region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
- A descriptive view of the business framework
- Offers review from customers
- Different approaches for exploring the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing opportunities
- Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape
- Market segmentation across the globe
- Fragmentation of Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing over the regions
- Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders
- Informative data for strategic planning of business
- Risk evaluation method
- Prerequisite of Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Outsourcing
- Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors
- Appendix
