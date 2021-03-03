Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Key Drivers & On-Going Trends | Top Players- Mako Medical Laboratories, Myriad Genetics

A new report titled, “Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Professional Report 2021-2027” has been added by Data Bridge Market Research in its database of research reports. The Pharmacogenetic Testing market size and share, value and volume, market segmentation, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities explained using SWOT analysis. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. This market report will also surely give detailed analysis of geographical areas. The global Pharmacogenetic Testing report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. In addition, the report performs both primary and exhaustive secondary research to analyze the market thoroughly.

Pharmacogenetic testing is a diagnostic procedure used for the determination of drug and an individual’s genetic make-up interaction. This test is experiencing high demand as various scientists and researchers have identified the unique reactions between each individuals’ genes and drugs which has resulted in the development of a unique test which can record this interaction and provide valuable insights which is subsequently used for the development of personalized therapeutics.

Market Drivers

Favorable scenario of reimbursement for these tests from the insurance providers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutic system and diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of healthcare expenditure being incurred on adoption of advanced testing methods and therapeutics from the developed regions of the world; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of clinical evidence regarding the effectiveness and utility benefits associated with the tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of skilled individuals that can conduct and provide valuable insights from the test results is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with these tests is expected to restrict the growth of the market

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Type

Single Gene Tests

Array-Based Tests

Whole Genome Sequencing & NGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

By Sample

Blood

Saliva

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Genomics

Immunology & Hypersensitivity

Global pharmacogenetic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmacogenetic testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmacogenetic testing market are Sonic Healthcare; Genelex; GENEWIZ; Rxight; 23andMe, Inc.; PGXT; OneOme, LLC; Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; Bayer AG; BGI; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; QIAGEN; Luminex Corporation; Eurofins Scientific; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, 23andMe, Inc. announced the availability of pharmacogenomics test which will be commercially available without the need for any prescriptions. This test will help provide patients and physicians with better knowledge and identification services into genes of an individual. Although, FDA has approved this test they have also issued a statement regarding not basing their treatment options on the test results

In May 2017, Oxford Gene Technology announced that had agreed to be acquired by Sysmex Corporation. This acquisition will allow for complete integration of Oxford’s genetic analysis technologies and expertise which will help enhance the position of Sysmex Corporation globally. Oxford Gene Technology will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysmex

