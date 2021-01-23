Pharmaceutical Solvent Market Healthy Revenue of US$ 3.0 billion by 2028 with BASF, Bayer, Akzonobel, The Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries, E.I. duPont de Nemours, Mitsui Chemicals, Braskem, PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical

The global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 3.0 billion in terms of revenue in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of +4% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

Solvents are chemical substances that can dissolve, suspend or extract other materials usually without chemically changing either the solvents or the other materials. Solvents can be organic, meaning the solvent contains carbon as part of its makeup, or inorganic, meaning the solvent does not contain carbon. For example, “rubbing” alcohol is an organic solvent and water is an inorganic solvent. Hydrocarbon and oxygenated solvents are examples of types of organic solvents that can effectively dissolve many materials.

Solvents can serve one or more functions in pharmaceutical manufacture. They provide molecules to build some drugs. For other drugs, solvents are used for extraction and purification. Solvents also can provide a reaction medium.

Solvents work in a variety of ways to contribute to many of the medicines people use today. As helpers in the formulation of many health care products such as penicillin, aspirin, cough syrup, and topical ointments, solvents play an important role in the medicine cabinet.

The well-known manufacturers of the Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market are:

BASF, Bayer, Akzonobel, The Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell Industries, E.I. duPont de Nemours, Mitsui Chemicals, Braskem, PPG Industries, Eastman Chemical

Pharmaceutical Solvents Market, by Product Type

Oxygenated Solvents

Alcohols

Methanol

Ethanol

Propanol

Butanol

Glycols

Ethylene Glycols

Propylene Glycols

Glycol Ethers

E-series Glycol Ethers

P-series Glycol Ethers

Butyl Glycol Ethers

Ketones

Acetone

MEK

MIBK

Esters

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Aliphatic Solvents

Aromatic Solvents

Toluene

Xylene

Ethyl Benzene

Halogenated Solvents

Methylene Chloride

Trichloroethylene

Perchloroethylene

Acetic Acid

Solvents Market, by Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Metal Cleaning

Personal Care

Polymer Manufacturing

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Region Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmaceutical Solvent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2021 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Pharmaceutical Solvent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The “Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Pharmaceutical Solvent market with detailed market segmentation by chemical group and geography. The global Pharmaceutical Solvent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pharmaceutical Solvent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Market Data Analysis

3 Technical Data Analysis

4 Government Policy and News

5 Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

6 Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

7 Key Players

8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis

10 Development Trend Analysis

