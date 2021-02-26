Pharmaceutical Robots Market Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Gross Revenues 2021| YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Universal Robots

The global pharmaceutical robots market accounted to US$ 110.85 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 344.40 Mn by 2027. The pharmaceutical robots market by product is segmented into collaborative robots and traditional robots. In 2018, the traditional robots segment held a largest market share of 75.5% of the pharmaceutical robots market, by product. The traditional robot segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to increase in the use of robots in dispensing, sorting, kit assembly, and light machine-tending as well as in more traditional applications associated with packaging and others. However, the collaborative robots segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 14.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market are significant benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development. In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Emerging Players: ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Universal Robots, Marchesini Group S.p.A., DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Epson India Pvt Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TRANSCRIPTIC INC. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In September 2018, ABB launched its most compact and lightweight 6-axis robot ever. The new IRB 1100 enhances the industry’s most comprehensive offering for fast, accurate small parts assembly solutions.

Product launches and partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global pharmaceutical robots industry. For instance, in June 2019, boards of Transcriptic and 3Scan have unanimously approved an agreement to merge companies to combine their considerable engineering capabilities in developing automated systems for chemistry, biology, and tissue analysis. The resulting new company is Strateos. Moreover, in April 2019, Epson Robots, the SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, announced that it had expanded its SCARA robot lineup with the introduction of 4 new robots – the LS3-B, LS6-B, LS10-B, and LS20-B. Thus, such product launches and partnerships are likely to boost up and contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

PHARMACEUTICAL ROBOTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Product

Collaborative Robots

Traditional Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Robots Delta Robots Cartesian Robots Other Robots



Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By Application

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

Picking and Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Pharmaceutical Robots Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Pharmaceutical Robots Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Pharmaceutical Robots Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Pharmaceutical Robots Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

