Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This research explores Covid-19, pre Covid-19 perspective and post Covid-19 market drives.

The pharmaceutical plastic bottles market was valued at USD 7.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.69 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.11%, during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Players: Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Aptar Pharma, O.Berk Company, LLC, Alpha Packaging, Graham Packaging Company, COMAR, LLC, Alpack Plastic Packaging, Drug Plastics Group, Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Recent Developments:

– November 2018 – Comor acquired Shore Plastic Technologies. Shore Plastic Technologies develops products in the medical, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and CPG industries. The acquisition is the latest in a series of recent investments by Comor to enhance the company’s design and engineering capabilities to better serve customers in the medical device, diagnostic pharmaceutical, and CPG market segments

– May 2018 – Gerresheimer, expanded its presence on the South American market. The new Gerresheimer An polis plant commenced production in the Brazilian state of Goils in order to secure and support the continued strong growth.

