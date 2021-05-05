Pharmaceutical Packaging Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company
Global pharmaceutical packaging market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging demand for drug delivery and various innovations and technological advancements in healthcare sector are contributing to the market growth.
Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
With the surge in R&D in the healthcare sector the rising trends in the drug delivery, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging is increased. Pharmaceutical packaging is a packaging process used in the pharmaceutical sector for packing of bottles, containers made of glass, etc. It contains important information’s such as labels and cautionary notes. Pharmaceutical packaging improves medication adherence as well as upholds the highest medical standards needed. It also enables the long shelf life of the drugs.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Access Control Industry
- The pharmaceutical industry is surging in the emerging economies which is boosting the market growth
- There has been a surge in the demand for blister packaging and drug delivery devices which is fueling the market growth
- The pharmaceutical packaging market has gone under various technological advancements which has driven the market growth
- The adoption of new regulatory standards is driving the market growth
Market Restraints
- The lack of access in the emerging market is hindering the market growth
- The rising of packaging cost is hampering the market growth
- The fluctuations in the raw material prices is restraining the market growth
- The stringent regulations for recycling and material waste is hampering the market growth
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Type
- Plastic Bottles
- Standard Plastic Bottles
- Plastic Dispensing Bottles
- Plastic Jars
- Blister Packs
- Compartment Packs
- Wallet Packs
- Labels & Accessories
- Caps & Closures
- Medical Specialty Bags
- Pre-Filled Syringes
- Temperature-Controlled Packaging
- Pouches & Strip Packs
- Ampoules
- Vials
- Pre-Filled Inhalers
- Metered Dose Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Medication Tubes
- Composite Tubes
- All-Plastic Tubes
- Collapsible Metal Tubes
- Jars & Canisters
- Cartridges
- Others
By Raw Material
- Plastics & Polymers
- High-Density Polyethylene
- Polyester
- Polypropylene
- Low-Density Polyethylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Paper & Paperboards
- Glass
- Metals
- Others
By Drug Delivery Mode
- Oral Drug Delivery Packaging
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging
- Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging
- Injectable Packaging
- Topical Drug Delivery Packaging
- Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging
- Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging
- Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging
- Other Drugs Delivery Packaging
By Application
- Drug Delivery
- Oral Drugs
- Topical
- Ophthalmic
- Nasal
- Pulmonary
- Transdermal
- Others
- Veterinary Vaccines
- Livestock Vaccines
- Porcine Vaccines
- Poultry Vaccines
- Canine Vaccines
- Feline Vaccines
- Equine Vaccines
- Aquaculture Vaccines
- Others
By Purchase Organization
- Manufacturer
- Packaging Companies
- Government Agencies
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Access Control market?
The competitive reach spans the companies of 3M, BD, CCL Industries, McKesson Corporation, WestRock Company, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast, SCHOTT AG., Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., International Paper, Stevanato Group, Origin Pharma Packaging, Mondi, Lonza, Robert Bosch GmbH, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and Boston Scientific Corporation among others.
The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.
Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.
