Pharmaceutical Packaging Glass Market size is valued at USD 15.99 billion in 2021| Corning Incorporated, Nipro Corporation, SGD S.A., Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is valued at USD 15.99 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +9% from 2021 to 2028.

Glass used for pharmaceutical containers is either a borosilicate (neutral) glass or soda-lime glass. Borosilicate glass contains a significant amount of boric oxide, aluminum oxide and alkali and/or alkaline earth oxides.

A large number of pharmaceutical formulations have been packaged using glass containers glass containers and they are usually the first choice of packaging materials. Glass is an inorganic material (mostly silicates) or mixture of materials which when heated up and then cooled, solidifies without crystallization.

Type IV glass containers are used for the storage of oral dosage forms and topical products. In summary, glass containers are classified into Types I, II, III, and IV for pharmaceutical uses and all of them are suitable for different uses.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Glass Market Key Players:-

Corning Incorporated

Nipro Corporation

SGD S.A.

Stölzle-Oberglas GmbH

Bormioli Pharma S.r.l

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Schott AG

Gerresheimer AG

Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd.

Beatson Clark

Ardagh Group S.A.

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Şişecam Group

Owens-Illinois, Inc.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Glass Market by type:-

Generic

Branded

Biologic

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Glass Market by Application:-

Vials Small Vials Large Vials

Bottles Small Bottles Large Bottles

Cartridges & Syringes

Ampoules

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Glass Market by Region:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

