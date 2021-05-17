Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

Based on the product, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and serialization equipment. The labeling and serialization equipment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing number of counterfeit drugs, especially in developing countries, which is expected to increase labeling and serialization equipment demand during the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2025 from USD 7.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is driven by the rapidly growing generic & biopharmaceutical markets, growth in OTC drug sales, rising need for flexible & integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals market, and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging & stringent norms against counterfeiting. However, factors such as the adoption of refurbished packaging equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

“The liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2020”

Based on type, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented into liquid, solid, semi-solid, and other packaging equipment. In 2019, the liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, followed by solid and semi-solid packaging equipment segments. The share can be attributed to the wide range of applications of liquid pharmaceutical dosage as they can be administered via either the oral or the parenteral route. Their palatability makes them a product of choice for geriatric and pediatric patients.

“Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share and is projected to record the highest growth in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period. The demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in the APAC region is driven primarily by the increase in the overall volume of pharmaceutical production. The growing demand for contract manufacturing and the rising offshoring of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets in China and India has resulted in a significant demand for packaging equipment in these regions.

By Company: Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25%

Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation: C-level Executives: 42%, Directors: 29%, and Others: 29%

C-level Executives: 42%, Directors: 29%, and Others: 29% By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 30%, LATAM: 10% and MEA: 5%

Some of the key players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Syntegon Technology (Germany), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group (Germany), Romaco Holding (Germany), MG2 S.r.l. (Italy), Marchesini Group (Italy), Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment (China), Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies (US), Coesia S.p.A. (Italy), MULTIVAC Group (Germany), Busch Machinery (US), Inline Filling Systems (US), Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging (US), Duke Technologies (India), and ARPAC LLC (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, type, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market and provide information regarding the closest approximations of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition & Scope

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

Table 1 Standard Currency Conversion Rates

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply-Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand-Side): By End User, Designation, And Region

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation (Approach 1): Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 6 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 7 Supply Side Analysis: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market (2019)

Figure 8 Approach 3: Based On Source, By Region (2019)

Figure 9 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges Of The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market (2020-2025)

Figure 10 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Growth Rates (2019-2020)

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 11 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Market Ranking Analysis

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Geographical Snapshot Of The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Overview

Figure 15 Rising Need For Flexible And Integrated Packaging Equipment To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product And Country (2020)

Figure 16 Primary Packaging Equipment Segment Is Expected To Account For The Largest Share Of The Apac Market In 2020

4.3 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Region, 2020?2025

Figure 17 Europe Will Continue To Dominate The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market In The Forecast Period

4.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

Figure 18 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth In The Generics And Biopharmaceuticals Markets

Figure 19 Sales Of Generic Drugs Globally, 2006-2020 (Usd Billion)

Figure 20 Global Pharmaceuticals Market (Usd Billion)

Table 2 List Of Off-Patent Drugs, 2015?2029

5.2.1.2 Growing Need For Flexible And Integrated Packaging Equipment

5.2.1.3 Increase In Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Figure 21 Pharmaceutical Imports And Exports, By Country, 2019 (Usd Billion)

5.2.1.4 Growing Contract Manufacturing Of Pharmaceutical Products

5.2.1.5 Introduction Of Regulatory Standards On Packaging And Stringent Norms Against Counterfeit Products

Table 3 Key Regulations & Standards Governing Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment

5.2.1.6 Growth In Otc Drug Sales

Figure 22 Global Otc Pharmaceuticals Market Size, 2020 (Usd Billion)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Preference For Refurbished Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing In Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Automated Packaging

5.2.3.3 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

Figure 23 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditure, 2017-2024

Figure 24 Number Of Registered Studies, 2001-2019

Figure 25 Number Of Pipeline Drugs, By Company, 2019

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertainties In Regulations And Standards

Read More……………..