Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Membrane filtration is an extensively used separation technique in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It finds vast application in the biopharmaceutical end industry as products are vulnerable to deprivation due to chemical and heat treatment. Membrane filtration Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Ion Exchange are the technologies used for membrane filtration. Due to its benefits Membrane filtration finds its application in a variety of processes which contains raw material filtration, final product processing, cell separation, air purification, and water purification. The market is driven by an increase in the implementation of single-use technologies. Moreover, innovations in nanofiltration technologies, has boosted its application in pharmaceutical filtration.

The quick adoption of advanced treatment therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines has caused in an augmented number of different biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use filtration systems with membranes, capsules, cartridges, and more. Additionally, a significant number of companies are financing heavily in production facilities worldwide. In 2020, Merck has invested USD 280.3 million in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland for a new facility in the Merck Biotech Development Center. Thus, the development of the biopharmaceutical companies is expected to boost the demand for advanced products. Also, in 2018, Pall Corporation has collaborated with BioSciences Corp to deliver drug manufacturers along with direct access to Pall Biotech’s downstream technologies, with pharmaceutical membrane filtration. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for membrane filtration techniques, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the operational cost of these membranes is very high and requires regular maintenance which is restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence large dominant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the increase of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck Millipore

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GEA Group

Parker Hannifin

Koch Membrane Systems

Graver Technologies

Synder Corporation

Amazon Filters Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Filters

Systems

Accessories

By Technique:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Others

By Material:

PES

PVDF

Nylon

Others

By Application:

Final Product Processing

Raw Material Filtration

Cell Separation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors