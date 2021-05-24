Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future
Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Membrane filtration is an extensively used separation technique in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It finds vast application in the biopharmaceutical end industry as products are vulnerable to deprivation due to chemical and heat treatment. Membrane filtration Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis, and Ion Exchange are the technologies used for membrane filtration. Due to its benefits Membrane filtration finds its application in a variety of processes which contains raw material filtration, final product processing, cell separation, air purification, and water purification. The market is driven by an increase in the implementation of single-use technologies. Moreover, innovations in nanofiltration technologies, has boosted its application in pharmaceutical filtration.
The quick adoption of advanced treatment therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines has caused in an augmented number of different biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use filtration systems with membranes, capsules, cartridges, and more. Additionally, a significant number of companies are financing heavily in production facilities worldwide. In 2020, Merck has invested USD 280.3 million in Corsier-sur-Vevey, Switzerland for a new facility in the Merck Biotech Development Center. Thus, the development of the biopharmaceutical companies is expected to boost the demand for advanced products. Also, in 2018, Pall Corporation has collaborated with BioSciences Corp to deliver drug manufacturers along with direct access to Pall Biotech’s downstream technologies, with pharmaceutical membrane filtration. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for membrane filtration techniques, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the operational cost of these membranes is very high and requires regular maintenance which is restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence large dominant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the increase of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies in this region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Merck Millipore
Danaher Corporation
3M Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GEA Group
Parker Hannifin
Koch Membrane Systems
Graver Technologies
Synder Corporation
Amazon Filters Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Filters
Systems
Accessories
By Technique:
Microfiltration
Ultrafiltration
Nanofiltration
Others
By Material:
PES
PVDF
Nylon
Others
By Application:
Final Product Processing
Raw Material Filtration
Cell Separation
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors