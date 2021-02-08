Pharmaceutical Market Drugs Growth Impact After Covid-19 Reach Approximately $1275 billions Till 2023

Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Research Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth Including: 1) By Type: Cardiovascular Drugs; Dermatology Drugs; Gastrointestinal Drugs; Genito-Urinary Drugs; Hematology Drugs; Anti-Infective Drugs; Metabolic Disorders Drugs; Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs; Central Nervous System Drugs; Oncology Drugs; Ophthalmology Drugs; Respiratory Diseases Drugs 2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others 3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others 4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs 5) By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs; Over-The-Counter Drugs Covering: Novartis AG; Sanofi S.A.; Pfizer Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson

Market Overview

The global pharmaceutical drugs market is expected to grow from $947.9 billion in 2019 to $970.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and spiked demand for drugs such as anti-infectives (antivirals and antibiotics in particular), respiratory drugs, and anti-diabetic drugs, among others. However, the growth is not significant as COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries across the globe including the pharmaceutical sector. The restrictions on non-essential medical services, drug shortages due to slowed production of drugs because of extended factory closures in various countries, shortage of APIs and other chemicals, and rise in prices of key ingredients have been the roadblocks obstructing its growth. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $1273.7 billion in 2023.

Market Segmentation

Subsegments Covered: Anti-Hypertensive Drugs; Hypolipidemics; Anti Thrombotics; Other Drugs For Cardiovascular Diseases (Congestive Heart Failure, Anti-Arrhythmic And Anti-Anginal Drugs); Acne; Dermatitis; Psoriasis; Other Drugs for Dermatology Diseases; Antacids; Antiulcerants; Vitamin And Minerals; Antiobesity; Antiemetics And Antinauseants; Antidiarrhoeals; Hormonal Contraceptives; Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy; Drugs For Infertility; Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction; Drugs For Urinary Incontinence And Overactive Bladder; Drugs For Infections And Others; Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy; Diuretics; Blood Products; Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs; Drugs For Rheumatoid Arthritis; Muscle Relaxants; Others – Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs; Analgesics; Anti-Parkinson drugs; Anesthetics; Anti-Epileptics; Other CNS drugs; Lung Cancer; Pancreatic Cancer; Breast Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Ovarian Cancer; Colorectal Cancer; Gastric Cancer; Kidney Cancer; Brain Tumor; Thyroid Cancer; Skin Cancer; Bladder Cancer; Cervical Cancer; Blood Cancer; Others (Kaposi Sarcoma, AIDS-Related Lymphoma, Anal Cancer, Bone Cancer, Retinoblastoma, Testicular Cancer, Hepatocellular (Liver) Cancer, Mouth Cancer, Neuroblastoma); Antiglaucoma Drugs; Dry Eye Medication; Other Ophthalmological Drugs (Retinal Disorders, Anti-Infectives/Allergy); Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs; Cough And Cold Preparations

Companies Mentioned: Novartis AG; Sanofi S.A.; Pfizer Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth from The Business Research Company covers this critical market and the impact on it from the Covid 19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with Covid 19.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Cardiovascular Drugs; Dermatology Drugs; Gastrointestinal Drugs; Genito-Urinary Drugs; Hematology Drugs; Anti-Infective Drugs; Metabolic Disorders Drugs; Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs; Central Nervous System Drugs; Oncology Drugs; Ophthalmology Drugs; Respiratory Diseases Drugs

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores; Others

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Parenteral; Others

4) By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs; Generic Drugs

