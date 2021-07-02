Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report 2021 – 2027

The recent report on “Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research covers various industry dynamics and tendencies that helps in the market growth. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Pharmaceutical Logistics Market”. The research report also offers the latest industry data, future trends, products and end-users revenue growth and effectiveness, which is also by the manufacturers for the growth of the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market. Moreover, this market research report study also provides various market drivers, restrains, future opportunities, limitations and challenges that helps in the growth of the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market. This study includes detailed analysis of the global competitive industrial structure and the information about the current and future technological advancements and development. Pharmaceutical Logistics market report acts upon systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the industry with an excellent market research report.

The major players of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market are:

Agility

Air Canada

PCI Pharma Services

Continental Cargo OÜ

CEVA Logistics

Schenker AG

Deutsche Post AG

FedEx

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

LifeConEx

Genco Shipping & Trading

AGRO Merchants Group

United Parcel Service of America, Inc

DSV; VersaCold Logistics Services

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

KUEHNE + NAGEL

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD

Stellar

SF Express

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cold Chain

Non Cold Chain

By Service

Logistics Sea Freight Airfreight Rail Freight Overland Integrated

Procedures Picking Storage Retrieval Systems Handling Systems



By Application

Chemical Pharma

Bio-Pharma

Specialized Pharma

Research Methodology:

The research study Pharmaceutical Logistics market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specialized branch of logistics services wherein service providers are focused on providing transporting, storage, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics require the services to be designated as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

Market Drivers

Increasing sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by an increased prevalence of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Need for decreasing the overall cost of logistics service by adopting a unified distribution service; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Enhanced verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Increased demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled, cold chain storage; this factor is expected to add on to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of a coordinated and interlinked logistics services with complete anonymity in the supply chain of pharmaceuticals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of complying with strict regulations that are varied according to the different regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Stellar announced that they had acquired Patel Roadways through their business operations unit Innovative Logistics Services Pvt. Ltd. in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition expands the on-road capabilities of Stellar as they will be able to provide logistical services to more than 350 branches across the Indian region, as they look to expand their fleet of trucks and service offerings especially value-added services.

In November 2016, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS) announced that they had agreed to acquire Marken. This acquisition will further expand the logistics services provided by UPS especially for pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare industries. Marken will begin operating as a subsidiary of UPS. This acquisition will help in the expansion of logistics facilities for healthcare and clinical trials in compliance with the regulations provided by authorities.

Competitive Landscape and Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Share Analysis

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market? What are the key factors driving the Pharmaceutical Logistics market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Pharmaceutical Logistics market? Who are the key vendors in the Pharmaceutical Logistics market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market?

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

