Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Business Strategies for the New Entrants and Advanced Market Scenario By 2027

In absorbable film and sponge, it is used in surgical procedures. The major factors that drive the market growth are increase in nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries that manufacture drugs utilizing gelatin, increasing awareness about the consumption of nutrition rich food, and growing geriatric population. The high cost of gelatin, which is heavily utilized in the outer covering of capsules and presence of substitute components restrain the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness about nutrition fortification in food is an opportunity for the growth of this market in future.

The key players of the market included in the report are:

Rousselot, Tessenderlo Group

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Capsugel, Catelent Inc.

Norland Products Inc

Sterling Gelatin

Roxlor llc

Weishardt

Gelita AG

The report segments the pharmaceutical gelatin market based on source, function, application, and region. Based on source, the market is segmented into pig skin, bovine hides, bones, and others. Based on function the market is segmented into stabilizer, thickener, gelling agents, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into hard capsules, soft capsules, micro-encapsulation, coating for tablets, and absorbable hemostat. Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Pharmaceutical gelatin is colorless, water soluble, translucent, and a delicate element that has a high molecular weight. It is derived from skin, white connective tissues, and bones of animals by partial hydrolysis of collagen. Gelatin is harmless and absorbable, which is why it is employed in various pharmaceutical applications. It is used as a suspending agent (assists in maintaining the stability of pharmaceutical suspensions) and in manufacturing capsules. In addition, gelatin serves as a rich source of protein and is also used as a plasma substitute.

