Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Share Forecasts to 2027 – Size Overview by GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Sanofi

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is expected to reach US$ 2,296,170.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,403,082.9 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020–2027.

Drug delivery systems are the technologies primarily used for the controlled or targeted delivery of various therapeutic agents to treat various diseases or improve the health of the patients. Drug delivery systems are medical devices used to inject drugs or chemicals into the body. Some of the drug delivery systems available in the market include transmucosal, oral, pulmonary, injectable, topical, nasal, implantable, and ocular.

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Antares Pharma are among the key players operating in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The companies are focused on following organic strategies such as product launches and business expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. In May 2020, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in combination with rituximab for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Based on the route of administration, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery, and implantable drug delivery. The injectable drug delivery segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the topical drug delivery segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market for topical drug delivery attributed to the engagement of several industrial players in the expansion of their manufacturing capacities with an aim to cope up with the increasing demand for topical solutions. For instance, in 2017, ProSolus offered custom manufacturing of transdermal and trans-mucosal drug delivery products to treat a variety of health conditions.

To comprehend global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

