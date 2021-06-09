Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020-2027
Pharmaceutical drug delivery is administering drug in the body for the treatment of a disease or disorder. There are two types of pharmaceutical drug delivery system: conventional drug delivery system and novel drug delivery system. Drug delivery through various routes such as oral, topical, and transmucosal is referred as conventional drug delivery system. The system aids in modifying absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination of drugs for the patient’s convenience.
Major regulatory bodies are focused on approving novel drugs, which is expected to boost growth of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Ortho Dermatogics’ Duobrii (contains-halobetasol propionate and tazarotene), which is used for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.
Moreover, increasing launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, Sanofi Genzyme launched new drug (Aubagio) – a once-a-day therapy for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In April 2019, Pfizer launched trastuzumab (trazimera) for the treatment of metastatic HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor2)-positive breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer.
The market can be segmented into:
By Route of Administration
- Oral Drug Delivery
- Solid Oral Drugs
- Liquid Oral Drugs
- Semi-Solid Oral Drugs
- Topical Drug Delivery
- Liquid Formulation
- Semi-Solid Formulation
- Solid Formulation
- Transdermal Products
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery
- Metered-Dose Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Nebulizers
- Nasal Drug Delivery
- Nasal Drops
- Nasal Sprays
- Nasal Powders
- Nasal Gels
- Transmucosal Drug Delivery
- Oral Formulations
- Others
- Injectable Drug Delivery
- Conventional Injection Devices
- Self-Injection Devices
- Others
- Ocular Drug Delivery
- Liquid Formulations
- Semi-Solid Formulations
- Ocular Devices
- Implantable Drug Delivery
- Active Implantable Drug Delivery
- Passive Implantable Drug Delivery
By Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Respiratory Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers/ Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market include, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co, Inc., Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Inc., Accord Healthcare, Inc., Abbott, and GSK.
In addition, the research report investigates:
Competitors and manufacturers in the global market
By product type, application and growth factor
Industry status and outlook for major applications / end users / usage areas
