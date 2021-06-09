Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020-2027

Pharmaceutical drug delivery is administering drug in the body for the treatment of a disease or disorder. There are two types of pharmaceutical drug delivery system: conventional drug delivery system and novel drug delivery system. Drug delivery through various routes such as oral, topical, and transmucosal is referred as conventional drug delivery system. The system aids in modifying absorption, distribution, metabolism, and elimination of drugs for the patient’s convenience.

Major regulatory bodies are focused on approving novel drugs, which is expected to boost growth of the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Ortho Dermatogics’ Duobrii (contains-halobetasol propionate and tazarotene), which is used for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Moreover, increasing launch of new products is also expected to propel growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, Sanofi Genzyme launched new drug (Aubagio) – a once-a-day therapy for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In April 2019, Pfizer launched trastuzumab (trazimera) for the treatment of metastatic HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor2)-positive breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer.

The market can be segmented into:

By Route of Administration

Oral Drug Delivery

Solid Oral Drugs

Liquid Oral Drugs

Semi-Solid Oral Drugs

Topical Drug Delivery

Liquid Formulation

Semi-Solid Formulation

Solid Formulation

Transdermal Products

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Metered-Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Nebulizers

Nasal Drug Delivery

Nasal Drops

Nasal Sprays

Nasal Powders

Nasal Gels

Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Oral Formulations

Others

Injectable Drug Delivery

Conventional Injection Devices

Self-Injection Devices

Others

Ocular Drug Delivery

Liquid Formulations

Semi-Solid Formulations

Ocular Devices

Implantable Drug Delivery

Active Implantable Drug Delivery

Passive Implantable Drug Delivery

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/ Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Major players operating in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market include, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co, Inc., Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Inc., Accord Healthcare, Inc., Abbott, and GSK.

