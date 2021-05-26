Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2026

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market research report added by Reports and Data analyzes market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, top companies, key strategic initiatives, statistical data and competitive landscape. The report further discusses the key factors influencing the market growth over the forecast period. The report covers product advancements and technological developments, supply and demand ratio, price analysis, gross margins, key segments and sub-segments, and strategic alliances in the market. The report covers a detailed analysis of the top companies operating in the market with their business and market strategies.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size – USD 82430.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.2 %, Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing of clinical trials, increasing CDMO’s manufacturing footprint in Asia

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), AbbVie Inc. (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), Almac Group (UK), Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market on the basis of service, end-user, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing



Parenteral/Injectable Tablet Capsule Oral Liquid Other Formulations



Biologics Manufacturing Services Biologics API Manufacturing Biologics FDF Manufacturing

Drug Development Services

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Big Pharma

Small & Mid-size Pharma

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Drug development services segment is expected to witness substantial growth of 7.4 % during the forecast period

The companies operating in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are also acquiring start-ups working on enterprise network equipment technologies to strengthen their product capabilities. For instance, in April 2017, Famar announced the closure of the acquisition of a manufacturing site from Bayer, located at Pointe-Claire, Canada, with the transfer of full ownership of the plant to Famar. Also, in September 2018, Catalent’s acquired Cook Pharmica. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen Catalent’s position as a leader in the rapidly growing biologics development, analytical, manufacturing and finished product supply industry by adding more drug substance and drug product expertise and capacity to serve patients worldwide.

Pharmaceutical Contract manufacturing organizations offer advantages of reduction in overall investment required to bring a new drug product to market, providing access to expensive technologies, quick entry of products in markets, and greater flexibility This has led to several large companies to outsource their biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations

The deluge of small and virtual startups with negligible manufacturing capacity is flourishing the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. The rising number of U.S. FDA-approved manufacturing facilities in developing countries is also working in favor of the growth of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

North America, is the world’s largest market for drug formulations and accounts for almost half of the research and development spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical markets. Therefore, pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations play a major role in this market and have invested in new technologies and facilities to cater to a broad range of outsourcers. The United States is expected to face strong competition from Asia-Pacific contract manufacturing organization providers, especially in solid dosage formulations.

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

